Speaking out: Jesus comes to Cannon Ball

Imagine that Jesus, Lincoln, Sitting Bull and Martin Luther King were together in Cannon Ball on Flag Day, June 13, 2014. That is the day President Obama and his wife, Michelle, visited this little town. The rural community of Cannon Ball is 33 miles south of Mandan on the north edge of the Standing Rock Reservation where the Cannonball River joins the Missouri.
Some history you should know. Cannon Ball has historical significance for the Dakota people. The Dakota fled the United States Army after the Minnesota uprising. That conflict resulted in the execution of 38 Dakota men on the day after Christmas 1862, at Mankato, Minn. It was the largest mass execution in United States history. Under the direction of President Lincoln, these men were hanged in public. Lincoln would later commute the sentence of 264 men. Pushed out of their homelands in Minnesota, the Dakota sought refuge in Dakota Territory. The descendants of these people tell stories of crossing the Missouri, near Cannon Ball, in a desperate flight to escape the Army.
You may know about Sitting Bull. He was famous for playing a role in defeating Gen. Custer at the Battle of the Little Bighorn in Montana. He traveled with William Cody’s wild west show and often had his picture taken with folks in Bismarck. On Dec. 15, 1890, Sitting Bull was killed at his small cabin on the Grand River in South Dakota.
Fourteen days later, Dec. 29, 1890, the United States Army chased down and killed 300 Lakota at Wounded Knee Creek, in South Dakota. About half of the Lakota killed were women and children.
President Obama visited Cannon Ball on June 13, 2014, during the annual Cannon Ball Flag Day celebration. Obama quoted Chief Sitting Bull and said, “Let’s put our minds together to help our children.” Barack and Michelle walked and talked with children. Imagine that Martin Luther King, Jesus, Abraham Lincoln and Sitting Bull were there.
Lincoln speaks first, tears running down his lean and bearded face. “I am so sorry, he said, I never should have authorized the execution of those 38 men. They were only trying to defend their people from starvation. I am so sorry,” and his lanky body racks with sobs.
Sitting Bull also was crying, but his were tears of joy. “My people, my people, they did not die,” his happiness lit up that weathered face.
Seeing the presidential seal on Obama, Martin Luther King’s familiar prophetic voice rises. “I did not get there with you, but this is the promised land, this is the mountain top, the American people judged on the content of character not skin color.” He too wept tears of joy.
Then Jesus spoke, his learned Aramaic language heard perfectly in the language of the listeners. His eyes were bright with compassion; his love for all people radiated from him. “You have been praying the prayer I have taught you for so long, do you not see it? God’s kingdom coming to earth. I promised to be with you always, and I always will."
The spirit of Jesus slipped inside the children, the adults and the president and Michelle. The spirit of Jesus, the spirit of love and compassion, filled all those gathered there. Imagine it fills us today. May it be so.
Bill Patrie has been recognized for his work as a cooperative developer by the National Farmers Union, the Association of Cooperative Educators and the National Cooperative Business Association.