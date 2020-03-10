Speaking out: Jesus comes to Cannon Ball

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

President Obama visited Cannon Ball on June 13, 2014, during the annual Cannon Ball Flag Day celebration. Obama quoted Chief Sitting Bull and said, “Let’s put our minds together to help our children.” Barack and Michelle walked and talked with children. Imagine that Martin Luther King, Jesus, Abraham Lincoln and Sitting Bull were there.

Lincoln speaks first, tears running down his lean and bearded face. “I am so sorry, he said, I never should have authorized the execution of those 38 men. They were only trying to defend their people from starvation. I am so sorry,” and his lanky body racks with sobs.

Sitting Bull also was crying, but his were tears of joy. “My people, my people, they did not die,” his happiness lit up that weathered face.

Seeing the presidential seal on Obama, Martin Luther King’s familiar prophetic voice rises. “I did not get there with you, but this is the promised land, this is the mountain top, the American people judged on the content of character not skin color.” He too wept tears of joy.