Speaking out: It's time to examine our belief systems

Two things are wrong with groups claiming religious freedom to defy the laws of a secular state. No belief in a divine being and the practices of worshiping that deity is based on anything more than repeated imaginings. No person knows if there is a god or gods; they can only believe there is. People have the freedom to believe or not believe. The U.S. Constitution protects that right and the right to practice rituals and ceremonies common to belief systems.

The U.S. Constitution protects people from the excesses of religion and prohibits government sponsorship. You may believe in witches, but you cannot extend that belief and write a procedural manual for trying women as witches and burn them to death. You can believe that your god doesn’t like same sex marriage, but if you are a publicly chartered business, you can’t discriminate against people based on that belief system. Why? Because no one knows what their god does or does not like.