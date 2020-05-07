Speaking out: It’s time to listen to experts among us

It’s time to listen to experts among us, and I don’t just mean our local doctors and scientists.
There is certainly a need to listen to doctors and scientists in our metro area and in our state at large. A failure to do so will haunt us in the form of greater COVID-related devastation. However, there are other, less-obvious experts we need to listen to, as well.
As important as medical school and scientific doctoral programs are, expertise is not gained through graduate degrees alone. Indeed, expertise can be gained through lived experience. Oxford Reference describes lived experience as “personal knowledge about the world gained through direct, first-hand involvement in everyday events.” An accumulation of such first-hand knowledge can lead a person to make useful judgments in new situations. A parent’s lived experience can help them make accurate predictions about their own children. A driver’s lived experience can help them make accurate predictions about the behavior of other drivers. Examples abound of expertise gained through lived experience.
Through their lived experience, workers are experts on their working conditions. Anyone operating heavy machinery day after day can make accurate predictions about the exhaustion and “wear and tear” they will experience with continued work. Similarly, educators can make accurate predictions about whether their students can properly obey social distancing and hygiene guidelines while in a shared, enclosed space.
As we navigate the COVID-19 era, we must balance safety against needed services. Clearly, some of us must work so that our community can function. However, when we ask some workers to provide services despite health risks, it is key that we identify workers as the experts they are.
Last week, the expertise of our school personnel was honored. Their lived experience was valued when our state government committed to remote learning for the rest of the school year given the current pandemic. That was the right decision for North Dakota. I think we need to pause and reflect when we get something right so that we can recognize correct decisions in the future, as we consider them.
Also last week, staff at North Dakota United -- the state’s education/public sector union -- asked many PK-12 teachers and support staff whether they would “feel safe” if their school reopened. An overwhelming majority of respondents -- 89%! -- indicated that they would not feel safe if their school reopened. A number of teachers and other staff further commented that schools would be unable to meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention social distancing guidelines. Others commented that we lacked a plan to protect school workers with underlying health concerns. This input ultimately was shared with state leadership, and it undoubtedly influenced the decision to keep schools closed. Anyone who watched the North Dakota Department of Health press briefing with Gov. Doug Burgum on May 1 could see how the knowledge and expertise of teachers and other school staff had been digested and appreciated.
On May 1, many educators rejoiced. Many families who feared for their safety rejoiced, as well. Certainly, the school closures have brought challenges for teachers, students and families alike. However, according to the experts employed by our schools, those challenges have been worth the safety we have secured through the closures.
Without a doubt, the next several months will be difficult. We are still adapting and adjusting to a lifestyle of managing coronavirus risks. There will be other difficult decisions to come. Moving forward, I ask that we listen to doctors and scientists. But I also ask that we trust the lived experience of workers with greater risk in the COVID-19 era. Their wisdom gained through lived experience should be valued, not ignored.
Ellie Shockley is a political psychologist, social scientist and education researcher. This column represents her personal views and not the views of any organization. She completed a doctorate at the University of Chicago and postdoctorate at Nebraska. She lives in Mandan. Find her past columns at EllieShockley.com
