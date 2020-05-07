Speaking out: It’s time to listen to experts among us

As we navigate the COVID-19 era, we must balance safety against needed services. Clearly, some of us must work so that our community can function. However, when we ask some workers to provide services despite health risks, it is key that we identify workers as the experts they are.

Last week, the expertise of our school personnel was honored. Their lived experience was valued when our state government committed to remote learning for the rest of the school year given the current pandemic. That was the right decision for North Dakota. I think we need to pause and reflect when we get something right so that we can recognize correct decisions in the future, as we consider them.