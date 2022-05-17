Speaking out: It’s time to address the forgotten epidemic and get some rest

Have trouble sleeping? I’m one of those people you’d hate to watch. I can fall asleep in minutes anywhere, anytime. I love to sleep, find sleep restful, and for most of my life hadn’t had any reason to give it much thought.

That changed quickly when I became a clinical psychologist. I remember feeling excited and overwhelmed as a young first-year therapist by the diversity of patient cases that presented that year. I worked with depression, anxiety, trauma, psychosis, mania, obsessive-compulsive disorder and more. Patient histories, symptoms and diagnoses were as varied and different as the colors of a crayon box, with one exception: sleep disturbance. I saw an unusual, undeniable number of people who could not sleep well.

I quickly discovered that although in the general population, sleep problems have historically appeared for a minority of people, in the office of a clinical psychologist, sleep concerns can appear for as many as 50-80% of patients. It’s a cornerstone of emotional health that cannot be ignored.

While I’ve become accustomed to a higher prevalence of sleep problems for my patients, I’ve continued to feel alarmed watching trends related to sleep disturbances for the general American population throughout the last two decades. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2016 officially declared lack of sleep to be a “public health epidemic” following data showing that 1 in 3 Americans had reported regularly getting insufficient sleep.

It has been well-established that poor sleep is connected to a long list of negative health outcomes, including diabetes, obesity, hypertension, cancer, depression, anxiety and reduced life expectancy, to name a few. Sleep is also critically linked to biological and neurochemical processes involved in learning and memory. Experts estimate billions of dollars lost each year in productivity for businesses because of poor sleep as well.

Despite this knowledge, sleep does not seem to be improving for Americans. Unsettling data was just released from a March 2022 survey conducted by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine revealing that over half of Americans (56%) are reporting an increase in sleep disturbances compared with the years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Not-so-affectionately dubbed “COVID-somnia,” sufferers are most likely to be between the ages of 35-44. If sleep was not a priority when experts identified this as an “epidemic” for our nation, it certainly needs to be a priority now with new data showing that our nation’s sleep is not only not improving but clearly worsening in the wake of the pandemic.

In our Upper Midwestern culture where we deeply value hard work, dedication and service, it’s far too easy to sacrifice sleep for the sake of a job well done or a project completed. Could these good intentions be unintentionally perpetuating the trend toward poor sleep (and poor health) for our nation? America has been obsessed with diet, exercise and weight loss for decades now as the pinnacle of health. Why not sleep? With sleep impacting nearly every system in our body and every part of our personal and professional functioning, it’s time we examine our relationship with sleep. Our Bismarck-Mandan community is filled with a wide range of health professionals ready and willing to help with sleep-related concerns. A quick visit to your primary care provider is the best first step to take to determine what type of support or treatment is best.

Actively promoting sleep as a cornerstone of health should be a community and family priority. We encourage our kids to focus on academics, exercise and nutrition. It’s critical to remember that without sleep, successful learning cannot happen, physical and emotional health cannot exist, and our communities cannot thrive. As parents, teachers, and community leaders, I beg us to take intentional steps to help our kids get the rest they need, and challenge ourselves to treat sleep with the respect and attention it deserves as a foundation of personal health and community well-being.

Tara Feil, Ph.D., is a clinical psychologist passionate about helping people thrive. She has presented messages of resilience and wellness to audiences internationally and has been featured as a TEDx speaker. She lives in Bismarck with her husband, Blake, and their four kids.

