Speaking out: It’s all hands on deck for teacher allies

In recent weeks and months, I’ve had the privilege of speaking with many former and current teachers, dedicated school board members and other teacher allies. These conversations have grown my understanding of the challenges facing North Dakota’s teachers and why so many are considering leaving the field.

My better understanding has come with newfound dread and a sense of urgency. A teacher retention crisis, if not averted, will have severe consequences for the education of North Dakota’s children. Some consequences would be immediate. Others would damage our investment in our future, haunting us for decades. If you are an ally to the teachers in our communities, it’s time to mobilize. Teachers need our help, and they need it immediately.

This past school year, many teachers faced demoralizing behavior from students, parents and other community members. It’s understandable that many of us are jostled by our recent years of societal crisis. But that doesn’t mean we’re entitled to take our frustration out on the teachers who support, guide and inspire North Dakota’s children.

Our communities have become flooded with propaganda about teachers, and it has reached absurd heights. Teachers in our very own communities are being distrusted, ridiculed and accused of indoctrination. This is a shocking way for us to treat those whose "labor of love" is serving our communities’ children. As more and more teachers are fed up with the disrespect they are expected to endure, we lose the caring and competent workforce that nurtures the North Dakotan adults of the future.

Schools are their strongest when they have enough longstanding teachers to really build the school community and retain the institutional knowledge that supports student learning and well-being. It takes time for new teachers to grow into such roles, and they need mentorship from experienced colleagues to help them along the journey. Recruiting teachers to replace those who leave also takes up time, money and effort. Sometimes, those resources are not enough, and teaching positions can go unfilled. That’s why it’s so devastating that more and more North Dakotan teachers say they are considering leaving the field.

Unfortunately, part of our looming teacher retention crisis is driven by a broader crisis of social distrust. COVID-related disruptions, political and economic instability, and propaganda have made people angry and suspicious – with teachers being a particular target. We do need efforts to address our dwindling "social capital." Movements and organizations focused on depolarization, such as BraverAngels.org, need our participation. By improving our society and communities more broadly, we will help teachers have a better climate to work within.

Of course, we need special efforts to directly support teachers as well. Those of us who want to invest in our children’s education today, and their future tomorrow, must mobilize. We who see teachers as community heroes need to get publicly vocal. We need to change the public narratives and shape the community conversations. Teachers and their detractors alike need to hear that we align ourselves with teachers, and that we’ll help build school communities that teachers want to stay in.

I urge readers who care about the working conditions and well-being of teachers to come together to build a North Dakotan community alliance for teachers. We can’t fix all the problems of the world, but we can step up and do right by the teachers serving in our local schools. We can tell teachers’ detractors that we disagree with their hostile, destructive rhetoric. We can share that we love and trust and appreciate the teachers among us, loud and proud. Now, let’s get to work.

Ellie Shockley is a political psychologist, social scientist and education researcher. This column represents her personal views and not the views of any organization. She completed a doctorate at the University of Chicago and postdoctorate at Nebraska. She lives in Mandan. Find her past columns at EllieShockley.com

