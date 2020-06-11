Speaking out: It is time to recognize privilege

Being a part of a fairly homogeneous state puts people in a unique position. Many people in our community have not experienced racial inequities or witnessed how skin color impacts daily lives of people of color. Because those issues are less seen in North Dakota as they are throughout the country, many are less understanding of what is happening across the country. Thus, many of us are privileged to live our lives without having ever dealt with issues related to race.

Being a privileged person does not mean life is easier. It simply means that one does not face obstacles solely because of skin color, sexual orientation, religion, etc. Likewise, having “white privilege” does not mean someone is racist. It means that person automatically has certain privileges because of his or her skin color. It means that person does not have to think twice about feeling represented in the media or government. It means that person’s skin color is not brought up when he or she achieves something or makes a mistake. It means if police are called to a situation that person is involved in, the police will ask that person what happened instead of suspecting him or her of committing a crime.