Speaking out: It is time to recognize privilege

Speaking out: It is time to recognize privilege

Although there are different aspects surrounding the major civil rights movement happening in our country, it ultimately boils down to the difference in treatment people receive based on skin color.

Being a part of a fairly homogeneous state puts people in a unique position. Many people in our community have not experienced racial inequities or witnessed how skin color impacts daily lives of people of color. Because those issues are less seen in North Dakota as they are throughout the country, many are less understanding of what is happening across the country. Thus, many of us are privileged to live our lives without having ever dealt with issues related to race.

If you are sensitive to the word “privilege,” I encourage you to push through the agitation and keep an open mind.

Being a privileged person does not mean life is easier. It simply means that one does not face obstacles solely because of skin color, sexual orientation, religion, etc. Likewise, having “white privilege” does not mean someone is racist. It means that person automatically has certain privileges because of his or her skin color. It means that person does not have to think twice about feeling represented in the media or government. It means that person’s skin color is not brought up when he or she achieves something or makes a mistake. It means if police are called to a situation that person is involved in, the police will ask that person what happened instead of suspecting him or her of committing a crime.

Here is a classic example of how white privilege operates: When my boyfriend and I moved, we did not know where to get haircuts. He and I both separately went to the same salon. I had no problem, as a white person, getting my hair trimmed in the same style I normally get. On the other hand, my boyfriend, a person of color, received a less-than-desirable cut, even after the woman said she knew how to cut “black hair.”

In 2018, I wrote a paper titled “Privileged People Less Likely to Recognize Their Privilege.” In researching for the paper, I conducted a poll posing 10 questions mirrored off Peggy McIntosh’s “Daily Effects of White Privilege.” Based on people’s answers to the 10 questions, I classified them as “privileged, somewhat-privileged and not privileged.” Eighty-four percent of the participants were considered “privileged.”

At the end of the poll, I asked participants if they considered themselves privileged on the basis of their races. Although 84% of participants were classified as privileged, 54% of participants responded that they did not consider themselves privileged.

A couple years ago, I was surprised to see the results of my poll. As I reflect on the issue now, it is disappointing to see the denial some people choose to live in. However, society is not going to accept that denial anymore. The extreme racial injustices evidenced throughout the country have caused people to say enough is enough.

We must recognize the roles skin color plays in our society and abandon the significance it is given. That starts with recognizing the role skin color plays in our very own lives. A unified society empathizes, acknowledges downfalls and exerts effort in order to create change.

Katie Winbauer

Katie Winbauer

Katie Winbauer, a Bismarck native, is a student at the University of North Dakota School of Law where she is the Outside Articles Editor of the North Dakota Law Review. She serves as president of the North Dakota Student Media Association and has been a local speaker for the March for Our Lives movement.

