Speaking out: It is time to change our behavior

Jim Wallis, in his new book, “Christ in Crisis,” contends racism denies the sovereignty of God by denying that all people are created in the image of God. At the Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration, Dr. Jeff Stone acknowledged the pain people are feeling from racism. He started singing, “There is a balm in Gilead.” As Dr. Stone’s voice rose into that powerful spiritual melody, it tapped that deep human longing for kindness, justice, mercy and humility. A lady in one of the front rows started singing with Dr. Stone, her voice clear and confident, unashamed of her love for the sound and spirit of that song. Across several aisles could be heard a low voice joining the song. Soon, uninvited, those who knew the song joined the singing. “There is a balm in Gilead, to make the wounded whole, there is a balm in Gilead, to heal the sin-sick soul.”