Speaking out: It is time to change our behavior

North Dakota voters overwhelmingly vote for Republicans. The North Dakota representative and senators in Congress supported Donald Trump. Trump was accused by the House of Representatives of obstructing Congress, and abusing power. The United States Senate refused to call additional witnesses and acquitted Trump.
Charges of abusing power are as old as the Hebrew Bible. In those days, prophets attributed the nation’s health to how well the people’s behavior pleased God. Pleasing God brought prosperity. Displeasing God would bring punishment. Many religious leaders of that time thought it was the exact content of sacrifices that pleased God. The Prophet Micah thought it was something else. Micah asks “Will the Lord be pleased with thousands of rams, with ten thousand rivers of oil? Shall I offer my firstborn for my transgressions, the fruit of my body for the sin of my Soul?"
Like the United States House of Representatives, Micah was troubled by the behavior he saw around him. Micah asks “Am I still to forget, O wicked house, your ill-gotten treasurers -- shall I acquit a man with dishonest scales -- her rich men are violent, her people are liars.”
At a barber shop, a man was ridiculing the House of Representatives for even investigating President Trump. He claimed everyone in Congress is a liar. Not just Congress, everyone lies. I asked “does your wife lie to you, do you really mean “everyone”? He replied that he didn’t have his hearing aids in and couldn’t hear me.
Implied in the Senate’s acquittal of President Trump is the idea that personal behavior doesn’t matter as long as the economy is strong. Americans no longer ask what behavior the Lord favors. Impeached President Clinton said “it’s the economy, stupid.”
Historically, presidents were chosen because they were perceived to be honest. Washington “couldn’t tell a lie” and Abraham Lincoln was “Honest Abe.” Like Micah, American people didn’t like liars. How ironic that dishonest and wealthy men are running many countries of the world.
People of countries ruled by wealthy and dishonest men want more than a rising gross domestic product. People everywhere want leaders deemed good by Micah. Those who do justly, love kindness, mercy and are humble. (See Micah Chapter 6)
Jim Wallis, in his new book, “Christ in Crisis,” contends racism denies the sovereignty of God by denying that all people are created in the image of God. At the Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration, Dr. Jeff Stone acknowledged the pain people are feeling from racism. He started singing, “There is a balm in Gilead.” As Dr. Stone’s voice rose into that powerful spiritual melody, it tapped that deep human longing for kindness, justice, mercy and humility. A lady in one of the front rows started singing with Dr. Stone, her voice clear and confident, unashamed of her love for the sound and spirit of that song. Across several aisles could be heard a low voice joining the song. Soon, uninvited, those who knew the song joined the singing. “There is a balm in Gilead, to make the wounded whole, there is a balm in Gilead, to heal the sin-sick soul.”
Micah, President Lincoln and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. called for people to turn from dishonesty and selfishness. They called people to the better angels of brotherhood and sisterhood, of kindness, justice and humility. Americans, members of Congress, and the president need to stop the arrogant lying about people who are different. It is time to seek justice, love kindness, show mercy and walk humbly with each other. That behavior is the balm that will heal our souls.
Bill Patrie has been recognized for his work as a cooperative developer by the National Farmers Union, the Association of Cooperative Educators and the National Cooperative Business Association.