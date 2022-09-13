Speaking out: Is there a place for pro-life Democrats and pro-choice Republicans?

Is there a place in our community for pro-life Democrats? Is there a place for pro-choice Republicans?

These are questions I’m contemplating after the recent exit of pro-life Democrat Mark Haugen from North Dakota's congressional race. The intense pressure on Republicans to be uniformly pro-life, and the bleak overall rise of polarization in our nation and community, also shape my interest in these questions. My answer is a hopeful “Yes – there should be a place in our community for pro-life Democrats and pro-choice Republicans.”

Pro-life Democrats and pro-choice Republicans can demonstrate for the rest of us how to co-exist with political disagreements. This is because pro-life Democrats and pro-choice Republicans have the “wrong” position on abortion in some settings and the “wrong” party identity in others. This is often a humbling experience that requires pro-life Democrats and pro-choice Republicans to build common ground. Meanwhile, many of us have forgotten how to build such common ground. Pro-life Democrats and pro-choice Republicans can lead us by example, if we're willing to admit that we have something to learn from them. If we allow it, pro-life Democrats and pro-choice Republicans can be peace-offering ambassadors in our conflict-ridden times.

Pro-life Democrats and pro-choice Republicans also remind us that we can embrace policy positions that make sense to us even if they buck political trends. By leaning into their conscience and refusing to conform to the ideologies that elites offer us, they illustrate the real-world nuances of values and beliefs.

In his 2006 article in the journal Politics & Society, sociologist Thomas Medvetz tells the story of “fusionism” in American conservatism. Conservative leaders have built a successful movement over several past decades by bringing together diverse constituencies and orchestrating agreements that were not naturally occurring. In other words, considerable effort on the part of conservative leaders led pro-life constituencies, gun rights activists, and fiscal conservatives to join the same team. This means that it wasn’t actually an inherently natural coalition, as it required so much diligence to build and maintain. Obviously, the efforts of Grover Norquist and other conservative leaders have been very successful. However, we should not mistake what this success actually means. We’ve lost sight of the fact that it was once common for pro-life Americans to have diverse opinions on guns and taxes, and for pro-choice Americans to have diverse gun and tax policy preferences too.

The success of the American conservative movement has come at the expense of opinion diversity within political parties and our increasingly politically segregated communities. As pro-life Democrats and pro-choice Republicans cling to their conscience and refuse to accept artificial pre-packaged ideology, they demonstrate the fuller set of options of attitudes and beliefs that we actually have.

I believe the argument I’m making here not just because it fits with interesting political history. I have personally experienced the benefits of having friends and acquaintances who are pro-life Democrats (Mark Haugen included) and pro-choice Republicans. I have grown from exposure to people with whom I have selective disagreements and agreements. Such exposure has helped make me both kinder and smarter. I’ve learned to handle disagreements with more openness and patience. I’ve also learned how to better craft persuasive arguments for specific audiences because I’m better at understanding where folks are coming from. Finally, knowing pro-life Democrats and pro-choice Republicans has helped me to assert my right to hold my own nuanced views. Marching to the beat of your own drum may often be a poor strategy for getting elected to political office, but it’s a great way to have a meaningful life.

It makes sense to vote for candidates who best represent one’s views, but let’s not mistake that for a blueprint for broader social relations. Find out for yourself; I doubt you’ll regret increasing the opinion diversity of your friends.