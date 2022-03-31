Speaking out: Is it 'easy' to change North Dakota's constitution?

North Dakota’s initiated measure tradition is full of intrigue this season.

Mere weeks ago, a petition for term limits seemed well on its way toward certification for the November ballot. But with only 17,265 signatures accepted by the secretary of state, the North Dakota for Term Limits petition was about 14,000 signatures short of the 31,164 required. Over 29,000 of the petition’s signatures were rejected by Secretary of State Al Jaeger, and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the committee’s campaign.

At this point, it’s uncertain whether we’ll see any statewide measures on our November ballot. One petition’s committee is still gathering signatures with hopes of meeting its April 22 deadline with the secretary of state. The petition seeks to change the criteria for constitutional measures by amending Articles III and IV of the state constitution. If unsuccessful, the statewide petition would be the third and final one to fail this year.

Adding to the intrigue of this political season is the main argument made by Mike Haugen, Jeff Zarling and this petition’s other sponsors. They claim that it’s too easy to change North Dakota's constitution. But in their own attempt to change it, they find themselves dangerously close to missing their signature deadline with the secretary of state.

Perhaps changing North Dakota’s constitution isn’t so easy after all.

The truth is, potential ballot measures are vulnerable to various pitfalls. Petitions clearly can and will fail at any stage of the initiated measure process.

A potential measure begins as a policy idea shared by multiple “electors,” American citizens with residency in North Dakota. If these individuals can form a committee of 25 sponsors and come to consensus on their policy idea, they may advance to the next step. Petition groups often struggle with consensus, and this struggle impacts many efforts.

If a sponsoring committee does come to consensus, the petition committee must submit its petition for review by the secretary of state. This step is yet another opportunity for failure, as petitions that aren’t in compliance with “proper form” won’t be approved for circulation.

If a petition is approved for circulation, its sponsors and their affiliates can begin gathering qualified signatures from other North Dakota electors. This step is particularly daunting, especially with proposed constitutional amendments. If a sponsoring committee isn’t dedicated to the effort, members are unlikely to recruit the resources needed to gather enough signatures. That’s because collecting over 31,000 valid signatures for a constitutional measure is a significant undertaking. Campaigns lacking enough volunteers, staff or other resources will fail at this step in the initiated measure process.

Another pitfall for petition committees is what we recently witnessed with the term limits petition. If a campaign doesn’t ensure that all signature gatherers are qualified electors who obey North Dakota law, its sponsors may find themselves in hot water -- and with no ballot placement to show for it.

Finally, constitutional measures that make it onto our ballots can still be rejected by us, the voters. Passing the hurdles of the initiated measure process is one thing. Educating and appealing to voters is a story of its own. North Dakotans are perfectly happy to reject constitutional amendments that we don’t like.

Let’s be skeptical of the claim that it’s too easy for us to shape our own state constitution. We do impose quality control in our initiated measure process. We do filter out efforts that are unserious or unethical. And finally, we do know how to reject constitutional measures on our ballots if we don’t like them – we vote "No."

Ellie Shockley is a political psychologist, social scientist and education researcher. This column represents her personal views and not the views of any organization. She completed a doctorate at the University of Chicago and postdoctorate at Nebraska. She lives in Mandan. Find her past columns at EllieShockley.com

