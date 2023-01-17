Speaking out: Interesting people are interested people

Our family recently met a new neighbor we have jokingly and affectionately dubbed “the most interesting man in the world.” Our affinity for him began when he most generously welcomed himself to the neighborhood by bringing us the best homemade pie any of our taste buds have had the joy of experiencing. Intrigue grew as he shared that he had been a professional chef in the past and continued to regale us with stories about working and living on tropical islands, experiences as an entrepreneur, and current growing interest and passion for North Dakota, especially the rich history and tradition of our local Native American tribes. Once we discovered he knows more than just a bit about seemingly everything from tile installation, woodworking, and general construction to executive leadership and professional mountain climbing, which of course he had completed, we started to wonder what our new friend had not attempted or accomplished. Certainly, he embodies the definition of a lifelong learner and is quite lovely to spend time with.

Meeting “the most interesting man in the world” reminded me of a story popularly shared by iconic American author Kurt Vonnegut. Vonnegut shares that he was once asked as a teenager about what he liked to do, and he replied that he was involved with many activities, including “theater, choir, violin, piano, and art class” but that he was “not good at ANY of them.” He writes that the person whom he was talking to replied, “I don’t think being good at things is the point of doing them. I think you’ve got all these wonderful experiences with different skills, and that all teaches you things and makes you an interesting person, no matter how well you do them.” He continued to write that this feedback changed his opinion of himself “from a failure, someone who hadn’t been talented enough at anything to excel, to someone who did things because [he] enjoyed them.”

I don’t need to educate any American audience on the myriad of ways our culture values achievement over enjoyment in daily life. Our culture places such emphasis on achievement starting at very young ages. Parents can’t help but compare their child’s early developmental milestones (e.g., crawling, walking, talking) with those of their peers. When children grow older, school testing and tryouts for sporting and arts activities clearly highlight who is smartest, fastest, strongest, and shows leadership potential. Growth, hard work, and achievement do matter, and our culture does a great job offering our youth opportunities to compete and achieve. Our culture unfortunately offers too few opportunities for our youth to learn how to do things for the sake of doing them, or should I say too few opportunities to learn that doing something merely because it’s fun, interesting, or enjoyable is also good. It’s a different kind of good than doing something to gain mastery or achieve a goal but thoroughly good just the same.

Getting to know our new neighbor reminded me that interesting people are interested people. Curiosity about the world and the courage to jump into new experiences creates a wonderful life story. As a parent, I hope above all else that my children grow up to be kind people who care for others and the communities they live in. I also hope that they do achieve and succeed at many endeavors they pursue. Ultimately, I hope that as the end of their lives approach, they too have a wellspring of stories about adventures they said “yes” to simply for the joy of learning and experiencing life.