Speaking out: Industrial Commission does not have a dual mandate

The North Dakota Industrial Commission is often described as having a dual mandate, as both promoter and regulator of the state’s oil and gas industry.
That description is inaccurate from a legal perspective. The NDIC is empowered by state law to regulate oil and gas activity, but it has no legal authority to promote the interests of the industry.
As a practical matter, however, the NDIC often operates in precisely the opposite manner -- furthering the interests of the oil and gas industry while failing to exercise its legal authority as regulator.
The misconception that the NDIC’s mandate includes the promotion of the oil and gas sector is based on a statute that declares a state policy “…to foster, to encourage, and to promote the development, production, and utilization of natural resources of oil and gas in the state in such a manner as will prevent waste …”
That policy statement appears at the beginning of a lengthy statute detailing the regulatory authority of the NDIC. A policy statement is often included at the beginning of a statute to express the legislative intent behind the law.
You have free articles remaining.
Many conclude that the NDIC has a dual role by focusing on the word “promote,” but that word is qualified by the key phrase “in such a manner as will prevent waste.” The Legislature essentially told the NDIC that one of the main goals of its regulatory authority is to promote responsible development to prevent the waste of the state’s oil and gas resources. The Legislature did not give the NDIC a general power to act as a cheerleader for the industry.
Five years ago, the North Dakota Legislature considered and rejected a bill to replace the word “promote” with the word “regulate.” Why did some lawmakers feel the need to strip the NDIC of a general promotion mandate that it does not actually have under state law?
Part of the reason is that even lawmakers have misinterpreted the statute by focusing only on the word “promote.” But the larger reason is that the NDIC often seems to be promoting the interests of the industry, for which it does not have a legal mandate, rather than preventing waste, which state law explicitly directs it to do. A clear example of this is the NDIC’s failure to prevent the flaring of natural gas.
One of the statutory definitions of “waste” is “the production of oil or gas in excess of transportation or marketing facilities.” The wasteful flaring of billions of cubic tons of natural gas fits squarely within that definition. Oil and gas companies produce more natural gas than the transportation and processing infrastructure can handle, so they burn off excess gas at the wellhead. By doing so, they are wasting a finite resource, robbing mineral owners of royalty payments, depriving the state government of tax revenue and polluting the air.
The Legislature gave the NDIC the statutory power to prevent this mindless and shortsighted squandering of natural gas. Yet, the NDIC has for years refused to exercise its legal authority in a meaningful way, acting as though it lacks the power to solve the problem. In reality, the NDIC is advancing the oil industry’s desire for unfettered development instead of using its regulatory power to prevent waste and protect the interests of the state and its citizens.
A misinterpretation of state law and the NDIC’s one-sided approach have created the erroneous assumption of a dual mandate. The NDIC should stop focusing on its fictional mandate as promoter of the oil and gas industry and do a better job with its actual legal mandate as regulator.
Tory Jackson is an attorney and writer. His legal practice involves real estate and business matters, with a particular focus on historic rehabilitation projects. He holds degrees from Bismarck State College, the University of Virginia and Harvard Law School. He lives in Bismarck, where he was born and raised.