Speaking out: Industrial Commission does not have a dual mandate

Five years ago, the North Dakota Legislature considered and rejected a bill to replace the word “promote” with the word “regulate.” Why did some lawmakers feel the need to strip the NDIC of a general promotion mandate that it does not actually have under state law?

Part of the reason is that even lawmakers have misinterpreted the statute by focusing only on the word “promote.” But the larger reason is that the NDIC often seems to be promoting the interests of the industry, for which it does not have a legal mandate, rather than preventing waste, which state law explicitly directs it to do. A clear example of this is the NDIC’s failure to prevent the flaring of natural gas.

One of the statutory definitions of “waste” is “the production of oil or gas in excess of transportation or marketing facilities.” The wasteful flaring of billions of cubic tons of natural gas fits squarely within that definition. Oil and gas companies produce more natural gas than the transportation and processing infrastructure can handle, so they burn off excess gas at the wellhead. By doing so, they are wasting a finite resource, robbing mineral owners of royalty payments, depriving the state government of tax revenue and polluting the air.