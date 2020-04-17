Speaking out: Impacts reinforce Bismarck-Mandan women's economic insecurity

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Women in Bismarck-Mandan face more economic insecurity than their male counterparts, and the novel coronavirus disease is reinforcing this fact.

I support the closures of many workplaces, as they are absolutely worth the lives we can save. But just as we need to acknowledge that older folks are more at risk of dying from COVID-19, we need to acknowledge who is impacted by workplace closures. By taking stock of both issues, we can best address the disparities highlighted by this pandemic.

According to WorldPopulationReview.com, economic inequality between Bis-Man men and women is persistent and severe. This site turns complex demographic data into user-friendly graphs and data sets. I used this site to explore economic disparities between men and women, as identified by the 2017 and 2018 U.S. Census American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates. Namely, I examined median annual earnings for Bis-Man residents who are at least 25 years old. Data were available at multiple levels: Burleigh County, Morton County, Bismarck, Mandan, and zip codes 58501, 58503, 58504 and 58554. Data were also reported by education level within each regional group. Despite these different data points, a consistent pattern emerged.