Speaking out: Impacts reinforce Bismarck-Mandan women's economic insecurity

Women in Bismarck-Mandan face more economic insecurity than their male counterparts, and the novel coronavirus disease is reinforcing this fact.
I support the closures of many workplaces, as they are absolutely worth the lives we can save. But just as we need to acknowledge that older folks are more at risk of dying from COVID-19, we need to acknowledge who is impacted by workplace closures. By taking stock of both issues, we can best address the disparities highlighted by this pandemic.
According to WorldPopulationReview.com, economic inequality between Bis-Man men and women is persistent and severe. This site turns complex demographic data into user-friendly graphs and data sets. I used this site to explore economic disparities between men and women, as identified by the 2017 and 2018 U.S. Census American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates. Namely, I examined median annual earnings for Bis-Man residents who are at least 25 years old. Data were available at multiple levels: Burleigh County, Morton County, Bismarck, Mandan, and zip codes 58501, 58503, 58504 and 58554. Data were also reported by education level within each regional group. Despite these different data points, a consistent pattern emerged.
From Burleigh to Morton, Bismarck to Mandan, and 58501 to 58554, men consistently report greater annual earnings. Similarly, at every level of education -- whether lacking a high school diploma or holding a graduate degree – Bis-Man men consistently outearn women. Finally, at every education level within all zip codes, the trend persists. There is no group of Bis-Man women that escapes this pattern. From residents without high school diplomas in Bismarck’s 58501, to residents with graduate degrees in Mandan’s 58554, men report higher earnings. The disparity depends on education level and zip code, but it’s typical for Bis-Man women to make 60 to 70 cents for every dollar their male counterpart makes. A $17,000 gender gap in annual earnings is common.
Could you use another $1,400 a month?
We’re often told that gender inequality comes from the market’s “invisible hand,” and that women “choose” low-paying occupations. There’s also the “motherhood penalty” on wages over a lifetime. These reasons hardly explain away the seriousness of living with this disparity. Working Bis-Man women do work as hard as men. Women’s labor is challenging and exhausting, just like men’s labor. Women’s labor still takes up many waking hours. Women need resources for survival and a chance to thrive, just as men do. So what if the “market” doesn’t assign much value to female-dominated occupations? A woman’s wage is a poor metric for the value of her labor. Nurses are often underpaid, but they’re also some of our most essential workers. The service industry involves hard, in-demand work, despite its layoffs during a pandemic.
The North Dakota Labor Market Information website shows that Bis-Man women’s unemployment is exploding. From March 8 to March 14, 52 men and 14 women in Burleigh and Morton counties newly filed for unemployment benefits. Since the recent layoffs, the pattern is different. From March 15 to March 21, 444 local men and 654 local women newly filed. Over the subsequent two weeks, an additional 1,989 local men and 2,567 local women filed as well.
Bis-Man women are bearing the burden of our current economic woes on top of already earning less than men. I ask that our local employers and elected officials grapple with this fact.
What kind of community do we want to be when the worst of COVID-19 is in the rearview mirror? Do we want to fall back into old patterns, or do we want to reinvent ourselves? Do we have the will to foster more equality and economic well-being for Bis-Man women? Many of us hope that the answer will be “yes.”
Ellie Shockley is a political psychologist, social scientist and education researcher. This column represents her personal views and not the views of any organization. She completed a doctorate at the University of Chicago and postdoctorate at Nebraska. She lives in Mandan. Find her past columns at EllieShockley.com
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!