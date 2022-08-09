Speaking out: How to help kids help themselves this school year

The start of a new school year is quickly approaching, and students need more support than ever to manage stress well and foster mental health. Teachers want to help students and families. Parents want to help kids and teachers. There’s a lot of need right now among our youth and not always enough hands-on help available from adult mentors to help kids navigate problems that arise in real time. I’ve received numerous calls this summer from parents, teachers and school leaders asking how they can not only help kids thrive but teach them to independently solve problems more effectively. It’s a fantastic question, and I feel compelled to share my answer with you.

To solve a problem, it’s necessary for adults to remember that there are multiple ways to approach a problem and that teaching students how to choose a problem-solving strategy is the foundation that leads to independent coping. One of my favorite therapy programs, Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), highlights four distinct approaches to take: 1) Solve the problem (change the situation at hand); 2) Feel better about the problem (find ways to manage the emotions that the problem creates); 3) Tolerate the problem (practice accepting the problem and the emotions that come with it); or 4) Stay miserable (don’t do anything – yes, it is an option). Kids must actively choose which approach to take.

Allow me to illustrate what these options look like in practice. Let’s say a teenager expresses anxiety about meeting new people and finding friends at school. Option 1 (solve the problem) might involve learning and practicing social skills like how to approach a new person and introduce oneself or researching clubs, activities or groups to join at school that could foster friendship. Option 2 (feel better about the problem) might focus on remembering that it’s normal and common to feel anxious in new situations or recalling past experiences where something that was anxiety provoking became less so over time. Option 3 (tolerate the problem) would focus on accepting the anxiety instead of trying to make it go away and learning strategies to make the anxiety more bearable (e.g., breathing, seeking healthy support, journaling). Option 4 (stay miserable) would involve doing nothing.

The biggest mistake I see adult supporters make when working with youth involves choosing how to solve a problem for them rather than with them. Kids need to learn how to do this and can’t learn if adults do it for them. An anxious or lonely teen may not be ready to join a club or group even though that step seems like the fastest way to resolve anxiousness or loneliness to an adult supporter. It can be easy for youth to feel frustrated and helpless if they have no voice in the problem solving process or believe changing the situation is the only way to make things better. DBT’s Options 1, 2, or 3 are all helpful approaches to addressing a problem, and the most helpful approach will always be the one the child is ready and willing to take. Yes, that means that if a child is actively choosing to stick with Option 4 (stay miserable), that might involve highlighting and accepting that and waiting until the child is ready to select another strategy.

This year let’s teach the youth in our lives that problems are multifaceted and so are solutions to them. Help our kids remember that they don’t have to miraculously change things they don’t have control over to make things better. Learning not only how to enact change but also how to feel better about or tolerate a problem creates the kind of confidence and competence that translates into real lifelong leadership, health and success.