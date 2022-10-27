Speaking out: How to handle the everyday horrors of life

Happy Halloween, gals and ghouls.

It is my favorite time of year. I love costumes, and chocolate, and switching out my everyday, mundane fears for something more interesting. Dracula instead of debt. Werewolves in lieu of war. I’ve discovered that episodes of the late 1990s/early 2000s show, “The X-Files,” are available to stream online, and as I was too young for its initial run, I’m really enjoying the monster-of-the-week formula. Mulder, Scully, and Schmidt: taking on the unknown in between commercial breaks.

Here are a few ways I’ve handled the tricks of spooky season. Fear is terribly inconvenient. No one likes a prolonged spine-tingle.

First of all, I finally managed to play my first bouts of roller derby this season. I’ve been a skater with the BisMan Bombshellz for several years, but pandemic and apprehension has kept me from participating in games. The secret is glitter and heavy-duty gear. Paint yourself like David Bowie and wear a pair of butt-pads. I began October by gnashing my mouth-guard covered teeth in the face of fear. I still bruised my tailbone.

My twin sister has also hurt her tailbone. Hers was the result of giving birth, not roller skates. Days after I hung up my helmet for the season, I tenderly sat on a pillow for the road trip across the plains and Upper Peninsula to visit my new nephew. My dad and I enjoy antique stores, so we took lots of back-country roads to break up the distance. Throughout the journey, a sense of unease settled upon me. We were surrounded. It wasn’t the empty brick buildings boarded up on small-town main streets that unnerved me. It was the seemingly thousands of Dollar Generals that stood watch on the edge of each town, nestled near corn fields, lurking like Stephen King-esque characters. Too cheery and too good to be true. Like a zombie movie, the infection is spreading. During the pandemic, I interviewed a few local grocery store managers who are still operating in North Dakota. They wanted to fix food deserts and give back to their communities, but were struggling to compete with big-box stores and the chains that can afford to build something shiny and new and full of low-cost, low-quality merchandise stocked by employees given low wages. Times are tough and dollars are short. Remember, there’s no ethical consumption under capitalism! If the only place you can afford or access is a dollar store that choked out the local shop, that’s the reality. But, if you can, spend the extra minute to stop by the local corner store, the tourist trap drive-in diner, the off-route oddball shop. They often have an old dog behind the counter and a clerk who gives cryptic advice. Don’t let your neighborhood get eaten alive.

Sometimes I worry that all is insignificant. It might be the UFO jargon I’ve been absorbing through my binge-watching, but I do tend to fall into the void. If your personal horror trends toward philosophy that can’t be cured with Frankenstein, you have two options. Firstly, I’m not generally someone who is comfortable around kids, but once you get Auntie status, something fundamental flips. Holding an infant who has no clue about nihilism or network reruns of sci-fi dramas, or even peek-a-boo, is comforting. Babies don’t care that nothing matters — they have the hiccups and they want to hold your finger. Secondly, to avoid existential fears, do something with your hands. It’s Halloween, so I strongly urge you to make a costume. This year, I opted for an Undead Teddy Roosevelt with a zombie teddy bear gnawing on my leg. Hot glue and fake blood really keep you grounded in the moment.

Scared of getting sick? Get your flu shot and Covid booster. Scared of accepting a new professional role? Send your acceptance letter in anyway. Scared of loneliness? Fill your bird feeder. Scared of spiders? Good. You should be. This fear is legitimate, do not let it lose its edge. Scared of submitting your article? Too bad, hit “Send” and dig into your Halloween candy early. Scared of the upcoming election? Do your research about each candidate and ballot issue. The League of Women Voters offers great resources. Scared your brain is telling you to be scared for an absurd number of things? Ask for help — therapy, medication, acknowledgment that this anxiety is not productive — very terrifying, but not paranormal. I’m trying to have some fun with the things I don’t understand. I’m trying to overcome my fears. Can I do it? I want to believe.