Speaking out: How to handle the back-to-school jitters

School year 2022-2023 is here! Students and families are adjusting to new schedules, teachers and peers. With novelty and change comes opportunity for growth and the ideal environment for anxiety to flourish. Back-to-school anxiety affects students of all ages, and for many kids prone to it, worry shows up at the start of every year. Fortunately, adults can have a big helpful impact on kids by supporting them in a variety of ways. Allow me to share my top tips for helping kids through the back-to-school jitters:

1) Normalize nervousness. It’s common to feel apprehensive or scared about starting a new school year. In fact, the human body is beautifully designed to have powerful physical and emotional reactions to novel, unknown things for good reason. Feelings of nervousness serve as expert messengers to our brains, reminding us to pay attention to the new stimuli around us so we can learn, grow and stay safe. Some people are physically hardwired to have stronger physical and emotional reactions to novel things than others, and that’s OK. The more we can remind kids that feeling nervous when faced with something new is normal, the easier it is for kids to feel OK when worries arise.

2) Listen, listen, listen. Ask kids to share their thoughts and feelings and listen without trying to solve or fix anything. The better adults understand what aspects of the change to a new school year are affecting kids most, the better they can help.

3) Make preparation for the next day routine. Anxiety is generally worse leading up to a new school day than it is during the school day itself. Anticipatory anxiety grows when kids have no helpful information to ground their thoughts and emotions. The more adults can share with kids about the coming day, the easier it will be to calm anxious feelings related to it. Talk about what’s for lunch tomorrow, what a child may want to do at recess, what teachers they may work with, or whether there are any special classes or activities coming up that week.

4) Use words that foster confidence and courage. Teach and remind kids that courage involves doing something in the midst of fear, not after fear has dissipated. Tell them that it’s OK to be scared and go to school, and remind them of times in the past where they were brave. Let kids know that you see their anxiety and believe they can be courageous. Phrases like “there’s nothing to be nervous about,” can lead to feelings of shame. Instead, try “I can see that you’re really scared to go to school tomorrow. Let’s talk about your day and what it will be like. I believe you can do this even though you feel nervous about it.” The inner confidence that comes from recognizing fear and choosing to face it can only come from real life experience. A new school year is an ideal opportunity to practice learning how to do valuable, important things with fear rather than waiting for fear to go away first. Encourage kids to see this as an exciting opportunity to practice and develop courage.

5) Help kids learn how to find supporters at school. Teachers, counselors and friends are fantastic resources if students know how to reach out to them. A quick call to the school office or browse through the school website provides valuable information about the names and contact information for these key helpers in the school building.

6) Teach kids at least one basic coping skill that can help them manage nervousness when it arises. Help them practice taking slow breaths in and out. Teach them to close their eyes and think about people and places that help them feel safe and secure. Help them practice tensing, holding, then releasing muscles in their body to reduce stress.

Kids need a team of supporters around them to make a new school year successful, and sometimes even with a network of excellent support, anxiety can become too overwhelming for a student to function well at school. If anxiety begins to interfere with a child’s ability to attend or participate at school, talk to a mental health professional. Community counselors and psychologists are here and ready to help kids thrive.