 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Speaking out: How to handle the back-to-school jitters

  • 0

School year 2022-2023 is here! Students and families are adjusting to new schedules, teachers and peers. With novelty and change comes opportunity for growth and the ideal environment for anxiety to flourish. Back-to-school anxiety affects students of all ages, and for many kids prone to it, worry shows up at the start of every year. Fortunately, adults can have a big helpful impact on kids by supporting them in a variety of ways. Allow me to share my top tips for helping kids through the back-to-school jitters:

1) Normalize nervousness. It’s common to feel apprehensive or scared about starting a new school year. In fact, the human body is beautifully designed to have powerful physical and emotional reactions to novel, unknown things for good reason. Feelings of nervousness serve as expert messengers to our brains, reminding us to pay attention to the new stimuli around us so we can learn, grow and stay safe. Some people are physically hardwired to have stronger physical and emotional reactions to novel things than others, and that’s OK. The more we can remind kids that feeling nervous when faced with something new is normal, the easier it is for kids to feel OK when worries arise.

People are also reading…

2) Listen, listen, listen. Ask kids to share their thoughts and feelings and listen without trying to solve or fix anything. The better adults understand what aspects of the change to a new school year are affecting kids most, the better they can help.

3) Make preparation for the next day routine. Anxiety is generally worse leading up to a new school day than it is during the school day itself. Anticipatory anxiety grows when kids have no helpful information to ground their thoughts and emotions. The more adults can share with kids about the coming day, the easier it will be to calm anxious feelings related to it. Talk about what’s for lunch tomorrow, what a child may want to do at recess, what teachers they may work with, or whether there are any special classes or activities coming up that week.

4) Use words that foster confidence and courage. Teach and remind kids that courage involves doing something in the midst of fear, not after fear has dissipated. Tell them that it’s OK to be scared and go to school, and remind them of times in the past where they were brave. Let kids know that you see their anxiety and believe they can be courageous. Phrases like “there’s nothing to be nervous about,” can lead to feelings of shame. Instead, try “I can see that you’re really scared to go to school tomorrow. Let’s talk about your day and what it will be like. I believe you can do this even though you feel nervous about it.” The inner confidence that comes from recognizing fear and choosing to face it can only come from real life experience. A new school year is an ideal opportunity to practice learning how to do valuable, important things with fear rather than waiting for fear to go away first. Encourage kids to see this as an exciting opportunity to practice and develop courage.

5) Help kids learn how to find supporters at school. Teachers, counselors and friends are fantastic resources if students know how to reach out to them. A quick call to the school office or browse through the school website provides valuable information about the names and contact information for these key helpers in the school building.

6) Teach kids at least one basic coping skill that can help them manage nervousness when it arises. Help them practice taking slow breaths in and out. Teach them to close their eyes and think about people and places that help them feel safe and secure. Help them practice tensing, holding, then releasing muscles in their body to reduce stress.

Kids need a team of supporters around them to make a new school year successful, and sometimes even with a network of excellent support, anxiety can become too overwhelming for a student to function well at school. If anxiety begins to interfere with a child’s ability to attend or participate at school, talk to a mental health professional. Community counselors and psychologists are here and ready to help kids thrive.

Tara Feil.jpg

Tara Feil

 PROVIDED

Tara Feil, Ph.D., is a clinical psychologist passionate about helping people thrive. She has presented messages of resilience and wellness to audiences internationally and has been featured as a TEDx speaker. She lives in Bismarck with her husband, Blake, and their four kids.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mark Weisbrot: Workers should end GOP minority rule

Mark Weisbrot: Workers should end GOP minority rule

In 2021, just 10.3 percent of American workers were members of unions, less than half the proportion we had four decades prior. This collapse in union membership didn’t happen in Canada -- it occurred in the United States for reasons specific to this country, including unpleasant changes in labor law and the practices of corporations that have taken place here over the last 40 years.

Lynn Schmidt: An election system designed to excuse officials from responding to constituents

Lynn Schmidt: An election system designed to excuse officials from responding to constituents

If an employee was completely unresponsive to her or his employer, the employee would likely not have a job for very long. Unfortunately, this is not the case in politics. Americans’ approval rating of the job Congress is doing has fallen to 18%, yet in the 2020 general election, 93% of incumbents nationwide won their reelection bids. Our political system is so broken that elected officials are not motivated to be responsive or accountable.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News