Is it just me or does it seem like Alice Cooper was just belting "School’s Out for Summer" on our Alexas? Alas, here we are, mid-August and filling backpacks with new pencils, notebooks, and apparently dry-erase markers. I would have killed to have dry-erase markers in my day.

As I write this, I’m in between two school-related milestones: my 25th high school reunion and our youngest heading off to kindergarten. It’s a big year in our house with all three now in school, signifying the next phase in our family life.

I didn’t go to my high school reunion, but I did dig out my yearbook for a few minutes, showed our kids my senior pictures … and realized how many people I had forgotten. After I put the yearbook away it donned on me that as parents, we focus a lot of energy on how well our kids do in school, how many activities they take part in, how well they do at those activities, making sure they have the right friends, etc. Those are the things we focused on when we were in school ourselves. Yet in looking back, I don’t think it matters as much as we lead ourselves to believe.

Of course kids need to learn and socialize and stretch their boundaries and develop tenacity. Those are good and worthy pursuits. But does it matter if they play three varsity sports? Or even one? Does it matter if they are Student Council president? Does it matter if they are the lead in the school play versus an extra? Does it matter if they get straight As or is old adage that “Cs get degrees” enough? Will their popularity or lack of it set their future in stone?

I graduated with nearly 700 kids and I only keep in touch with one. I had to look at the list to see who the valedictorians were. I had to find the name of a really impactful teacher because I couldn’t remember it. Flipping through senior pictures, I could pick out some of the mean girls and some of the really nice ones. I texted my one long-lasting friend and asked if she remembered someone in our group dating a certain guy. She had no recollection of him.

I’m not trying to say that these experiences or this time doesn’t matter, because of course it does. But we can over emphasize it. We need to remember that this is just one window of time in the grand scheme of life. If our kids don’t love their teacher one year, it’s ok. If our kids don’t make a team they want or quit sports altogether, it’s ok. If our kids don’t find their niche for a while, it’s ok. If our kids don’t have the coolest jeans, or a phone, or a car, they’ll not only survive, they will be totally fine. These are all parts of growing up, becoming who we are, developing resilience, building character, and deciding what’s valuable to us. We need be more accepting of lulls and hurdles rather than pushing our kids to outperform like stocks on the market.

It's hard to believe all three of our kids are now in school. It feels like yesterday that they were all coming home from the hospital. And yet, it feels like a lifetime ago. The same way it feels to look back at those high school memories.

So, here’s to the school year ahead: To encouraging the joy of learning and not stressing about the grades; to cheering on the development of skills, wherever those skills lead; to choosing what’s right for the long term and not worrying about today’s peer pressure. These are beautiful and important days, but they are far from the only days.