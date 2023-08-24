America has been consumed by hate. Hate has infused our political system and the chief apostle for hate is Donald Trump. Trump personifies hate. He is the face, the icon, that represents that emotion. Trump, like only a few other humans in history, has made spreading lies and hate his life’s work. Tragically, Trump has been successful in recruiting ardent followers, some willing to lie and even kill in the service of hating his enemies.

The Republican nomination process is now a public spectacle showcasing attempts to shift the focus away from Trump’s hate cult. A new player on the national stage is Doug Burgum, North Dakota’s governor. Burgum refuses to talk about Trump or culture wars. He instead talks about the future Americans want. His language contains some Republican talking points, as a required litmus test, but he does not succumb to the hate cult of Donald Trump. Trump will not be on the debate stage with Burgum and others. Donald Trump believes he is above the nominating process, and he is a poor debater.

The Republican Party in America will choose its future in the coming months. The Grand Old Party has a rich heritage of supporting the environment (Nixon and the Environmental Protection Act) and civil rights (Eisenhower and the Brown vs Board of Education) (Lincoln and the Emancipation Proclamation), (Reagan and the Martin Luther King Holiday). Now the party must choose whether to nominate Trump who will not pledge to support the Republican nominee if it is not him. He actively recruits racists and insurrectionists. If the Republican Party endorses Trump for president, it is committing political suicide. Republicans understand a hate cult is not a recipe for a successful political party.

Hate ends with a return to what you love. Burgum is trying to start that new conversation. He talks about innovation and energy; he talks about a belief in the ingenuity of the American people. I believe Burgum is talking about things he loves. He has been the icon in North Dakota for innovation. He has been an advocate for traditional and renewable sources of energy and for reducing carbon emissions.

A starting point for the Democratic-NPL party in North Dakota is gently stating what they love. For me, I love this state, with its beauty and complexity, with its silly and often obstinate people that deep inside are amazingly compassionate. I love the heritage of the NPL and the Bank of North Dakota overlooking the mighty Missouri River. I love the farms and ranches and the multigenerational families that every spring turn this fertile land into massive gardens, and the prairies into the home of playful calves on the sunny side of grassy hills. Others love other things just as precious to them — these are the things both Republicans and Democrats want to preserve.

Chuck Suchy had a concert in August. It was outdoors on the north side of the Bohemian Hall. His family joined him and his familiar guests in singing love songs about North Dakota. Those of us who attended that concert love the same things Chuck and his family love. I was inspired at that concert by the people who came. As I looked at those folks, I realized these are the people who love America and who will save us from the haters. These are the people who make up the moral center. I am confident the moral center will hold against the torrent of hate that is yet to come. We may need to brace ourselves, hold hands and sing Suchy songs.