It is a cold, dreary, wintry March day as I sit down to write this column. As I sigh and yearn for warmth, sunshine, green grass and flowers to appear soon, I’m reminded of a true story that highlights the exceptional ability of the human mind to see the world from different angles. You may recall the advertising guru from the 1940s and 1950s, Rosser Reeves, the man who became the inspiration for the famed character Don Draper on "Mad Men." One day, Reeves passed by a man on the side of the road with a bucket and a sign that read “I am blind.” Reeves told the man he was convinced that adding four words to his sign would make him significantly more money. The man agreed to allow Reeves to edit the sign, and with this shockingly simple move, he did double his money that day.

What were those magic words? How could any four words lead to such a substantial change in behavior? These four words did: “It is springtime and.” That’s it. It is springtime, and I am blind. Every time I share this story, I choke up a bit as I say the full sentence aloud. As a North Dakotan, born and raised, there’s a certain deep, indescribable appreciation for the myriad of colors that present every May and June after long, harsh, brown and white months of winter that characterize this climate. The thought of never experiencing that magic can’t help but tug on my heartstrings.

In psychology, we refer to this phenomenon as the framing principle. We’ve all heard the classic “glass half-full versus half-empty” example highlighting how framing can impact how we feel about the facts in front of us. Would you rather buy yogurt labeled as containing 20% fat or yogurt that’s 80% fat-free? How about a raffle ticket with a 5% chance of winning $100 versus a 95% chance of losing $5? When I coach health care professionals through best practices to increase patient satisfaction and motivation to improve health, I often focus heavily on the power of framing. Working alongside my husband in the orthodontic industry, I’ve seen the disappointing look in the eyes of new patients when they learn that it will take a year and half and up to two years before they have the smile they hoped for. Excitement easily replaces that disappointment when doctors and the treatment team highlight that the result of treatment is a smile a patient can keep forever, through graduations, weddings, children, grandchildren, whatever career lies ahead. When something lasts forever, 18 months to receive it doesn’t seem so long.

Marketers are masters with framing, and most adults intuitively try to be thoughtful and conscientious with how they choose to talk to others to make sure that messages are not only communicated accurately but framed positively and effectively. However, how many of us make the same effort to use the power of framing to improve how we talk to ourselves? This is a much more challenging and rarer skillset but one that is very worth developing. What does your inner voice say when you struggle, fail or succeed, and how does that voice frame the situation at hand? My 6-year-old came home one day after some lessons and tests in her kindergarten class confidently stating, “Mom, I’m really good at math.” I proceeded to quiz her with some basic addition questions, throwing in some tricky word problems. She aced them and owned that success, repeating, “See Mom, I told you I’m good at math.” I then proceeded to challenge her with some more complex double-digit addition questions followed by subtraction. She got several wrong in a row. Her response to me after failing the second half of her quiz was priceless: “Mom, it’s OK. I’m still good at math. I’ll get all those right when I’m in first grade.” That’s exactly right. Instead of “I failed,” she chose “I haven’t conquered this yet, but I will.” We could all benefit from an inner frame like that. I’d love to see what could happen if we all harnessed a bit of Rosser Reeves and chose to practice framing our inner world and outer experiences in ways that help good things grow.