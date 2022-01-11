Speaking out: How about some hygge?

Several years ago, I read about how people who live in wintry climates need to embrace the cold. The article mentioned residents of Oslo, and the Norwegian and Danish concept of “hygge” (pronounced hue-gah), which is essentially to pursue coziness, well-being or zen. It referenced how during winters in Oslo, people regularly light fires instead of just turning on a heater. They light candles in their homes for ambiance. They think of winter gear as a style, not simply a necessity. They even let their babies nap in strollers outside to get fresh air.

So, as a winter-climate-living person, I made a New Year’s resolution that year to give it a try; to better embrace the cozy, outdoorsy aspects of winter like my Scandinavian ancestors. To help me with this, I added Oslo as a tagged location in the weather app on my phone so I could easily remind myself that it was cold there too and they keep on keeping on.

Except I learned that Oslo is not as cold as Bismarck. For example, as I write this, it’s 7 degrees outside (which I know isn’t that bad), and in Oslo, it’s a summery 28 degrees. Every single time I checked our weather versus theirs that year, ours was noticeably colder. Which made me wonder if hygge was possible in North Dakota.

This year, Santa brought our family a dog (who our kids aptly named Rudolph) and she needs to go on walks. Lots and lots of walks. And it just so happened to be well below zero over the holidays. As I walked her around Tom O’Leary golf course in snow pants over sweatpants, mittens over gloves, heavy coat over wool sweater with hood over stocking cap, I was reminded of hygge. My first thought was, “Who would let a baby sleep outside in this?” But that was quickly followed by remembering recent pictures I’d seen on Facebook of Warroad, Minnesota’s really long ice rink. According to KARE 11, Warroad now has America’s longest ice path spanning 5.2 miles along the Warroad River.

Then, this past weekend, I saw all the coverage of the 2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Target Field in Minneapolis. It was the coldest NHL game on record at minus 5.7 degrees. Apparently even the ice had to be heated. Now that’s science. And yet, 38,619 fans attended.

Hygge anyone?

As many of us consider 2022 resolutions, I suggest we in the Bismarck-Mandan area resolve to find a way to hygge and specifically, that we identify a tangible way to do it. Warroad has its ice path, Minneapolis held the Winter Classic, Grand Forks and Fargo have outdoor ice rinks downtown; we can definitely find something to fit here. One tradition I’ve grown to enjoy is the cold weather 5K events like the Turkey Trot and the Santa Run. Maybe we can build on those. Everyone need not run, just get out and cheer. We could help the nonprofits leading these events by providing hot cocoa stations for fans, small bonfires to keep hands warm, we could “hygge-five” the runners, a sleigh and reindeer could pace car the Santa run. OK, I’m getting out of hand.

There are other options, too, such as really getting into the tree-lighting downtown, or perhaps we invent something totally new. I know we have the creative juices and the hearty spirit to make lemonade out of the lemon that can be our frigid weather. Embracing it will be to fully experience and fully appreciate where we are. Who knows, maybe Bismarck-Mandan will be the focus of the next global “how to hygge” article.

When not living it up as a wife and mom of three, Amanda Godfread is regional director of Make-A-Wish North Dakota and a co-host of the podcast, "Welcome to Our Box."

