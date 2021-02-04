Speaking out: House Bill 1119 would suppress voter participation in measures

North Dakota’s legislative session is in full swing, and some legislation under consideration would impact our elections. In today’s column, I’ll focus on House Bill 1119. This bill, which you can learn about by visiting tinyurl.com/HB-1119, aims to change what we see on our ballots when we vote on statewide measures. If passed, the language on a ballot that describes a measure (the measure “title”) could no longer be a summary. Instead, the language would always be the full text of the measure.
Proponents of House Bill 1119 argue that the bill’s goal is to increase transparency. It’s a laudable goal, but the bill is unlikely to lead to more transparent understanding among voters.
Last month, Deputy Secretary of State Jim Silrum provided testimony in opposition to the bill on behalf of Secretary of State Al Jaeger. He highlighted that the proposal would lead to multipage ballots, a logistical problem that also would confuse voters. Other consequences include election result delays and various increased costs. Silrum casts doubt that House Bill 1119 would lead voters to read (and comprehend) the full text of measures: “While it is important for voters to be fully informed about a measure on the ballot … this bill does not provide the solution to having an informed electorate.”
Burleigh County election manager Erika White also submitted testimony in opposition: “Having a two-page ballot opens up a myriad of issues. Voters will forget or even choose to only send back a singular page in their absentee envelope. Scanning one page versus two pages will create discrepancies … these discrepancies in the count will lead to increased voter distrust … The key is really voter education.” White suggests the state could send more information directly to voters.
I’ve also conducted research on likely consequences of the bill. I analyzed the 8,572,238 voter decisions on the 30 statewide measures initiated by citizens or the Legislature since 2010 (excluding referenda). Each decision is a "Yes" vote, "No" vote, or abstention. Using statistics, I measured how voter decisions are linked with the character count of a measure’s ballot language.
With House Bill 1119, some measures’ ballot language would be several thousand characters in length. Currently, the language ranges from about 200 to 1,400 characters. We have no idea what happens when the language is, say, a whopping 7,000 characters. But we can examine what happens with 200 to 1,400 characters, and we can model what likely happens when characters begin exceeding 1,400.
Visit tinyurl.com/HB-1119-Effects for an illustration of results (see Figure 1). Higher character counts in measures’ ballot language are linked with higher voter abstention. In other words, the longer the text, the more likely a voter will abstain. For measures with 1,100-character ballot language, 8.8% of voters will abstain on average. Meanwhile, for measures with 2,500-character language, 9.8% of voters will abstain on average. That added 1% represents thousands of North Dakotans. The picture worsens as character count increases. This effect is robust, as I controlled for ballot measure order, total measures on the ballot and measure type (Legislature or citizen-initiated, constitutional or statutory). I also controlled for election timing (year, June vs. November, presidential vs. midterm), turnout, and words per sentence as a proxy for language complexity.
High character count also is linked with more "No" votes -- a potential distortion of North Dakotans’ policy preferences. This effect also is illustrated at tinyurl.com/HB-1119-Effects (see Figure 2).
Measures exist so North Dakotans can directly accept or reject proposed laws. We shouldn’t reduce participation in measures. Let’s encourage our legislators to improve transparency by collaborating with the secretary of state, county auditors, and election managers -- not by passing House Bill 1119.
Ellie Shockley is a political psychologist, social scientist and education researcher. This column represents her personal views and not the views of any organization. She completed a doctorate at the University of Chicago and postdoctorate at Nebraska. She lives in Mandan. Find her past columns at EllieShockley.com