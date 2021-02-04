Speaking out: House Bill 1119 would suppress voter participation in measures

Burleigh County election manager Erika White also submitted testimony in opposition: “Having a two-page ballot opens up a myriad of issues. Voters will forget or even choose to only send back a singular page in their absentee envelope. Scanning one page versus two pages will create discrepancies … these discrepancies in the count will lead to increased voter distrust … The key is really voter education.” White suggests the state could send more information directly to voters.

I’ve also conducted research on likely consequences of the bill. I analyzed the 8,572,238 voter decisions on the 30 statewide measures initiated by citizens or the Legislature since 2010 (excluding referenda). Each decision is a "Yes" vote, "No" vote, or abstention. Using statistics, I measured how voter decisions are linked with the character count of a measure’s ballot language.

With House Bill 1119, some measures’ ballot language would be several thousand characters in length. Currently, the language ranges from about 200 to 1,400 characters. We have no idea what happens when the language is, say, a whopping 7,000 characters. But we can examine what happens with 200 to 1,400 characters, and we can model what likely happens when characters begin exceeding 1,400.