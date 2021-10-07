Speaking out: Honoring a trauma that doesn’t go away

This month was nationally recognized in 1988 for the “unique grief of bereaved parents in an effort to demonstrate support to the many families who have suffered such a tragic loss,” extending to those who have “lost a child to stillbirth, miscarriage, SIDS, or any other cause at any point during pregnancy or infancy.” (Star Legacy Foundation)

Back then it was estimated that this affected 1 million pregnancies or infants. Data today show about 24,000 babies per year are stillborn in the United States (Cleveland Clinic), 10-20% of known pregnancies end in miscarriage (Mayo Clinic), and there are about 3,400 infants who die of SIDS (CDC). These numbers tell a story because they aren’t just data -- they are people. Each one with parents or other loved ones thrown into confusion, sadness, and sorrow by what happened.

Like the Times said, it can be a trauma that doesn’t go away. But I am so inspired by the people who use their grief to support others. Several women I know have started benefits to help other families in their same situation. Others have attended and then become counselors at family grief camps. Many more, still, have just been open about their experiences when they saw others going through it, letting them know they were not alone. They were nowhere near alone.

Rationally, I think we know that talking about our grief is one of the healthiest ways to move forward. But when we experience grief firsthand, we’re not often rational. Bottling up our emotions can feel the least painful in the moment. It’s a survival tactic. Furthermore, when we know someone who is grieving, the last thing we want to do as Midwesterners is make them talk about it. This month opens an opportunity in both lanes. It’s a time for those directly affected to honor what they lost and find the healthiest ways to heal, and for others, it’s a time to reach out in love. Let this month allow for a pause in the midst of our busy lives so that we may hold each other together and move forward as best we can.

When not living it up as a wife and mom of three, Amanda Godfread is regional director of Make-A-Wish North Dakota and a co-host of the podcast, "Welcome to Our Box."

