Speaking out: Honor leader's legacy through generosity

It’s Giving Hearts Day today! I know I wrote about the spirit of this generous day in my last column, but since the timing of this column’s printing is so perfect, I couldn’t resist putting a little reminder out there.

One reason you may choose to give today is in honor of someone who has done good things for our community, our state, or for you personally. There are a lot of those people out there, and doing good in their name is a testament to their legacy.

One legacy a lot of people have commented on recently is that of Wayne Stenehjem. I only knew him a little bit and don’t have the many years of memories the way so many others do. But his laugh has been ringing in my ears and I wanted to take a few minutes to put out there publicly how much I appreciated his example.

It can be a little strange entering the world of politics, especially when it’s not something you envisioned for yourself. I found myself in that situation first as a campaign staffer and later as the wife of a candidate. Politics aren’t a “normal” career path. The job interview is a panel of hundreds of thousands of people. The other people vying for the same role get to say negative things about you. I can’t think of another job where you ask someone to put a sign in their yard or throw candy in a parade for you. Without question, I felt like a duck out of water when my path started to cross Wayne’s.

From the outside, a lot of what we think about politicians is from some version of Hollywood, whether we’re optimistic and think of "The West Wing," pessimistic and think of "House of Cards," or we don’t know what to think and consider the movie "The Campaign."

Going in, all I knew was that I didn’t want it to negatively affect me, my husband or my kids. Does anyone think that when they go into accounting? I doubt it. Politics are weird.

Reassuringly, Wayne and his wife, Beth, were always a positive model.

After decades in office, Wayne was Wayne, he and Beth were still happily married, and they did loads of things around town that the rest of us all do too. In fact, just this past summer, I saw them biking across State Street one evening.

Some of my favorite memories will include how every time I saw him when I was pregnant with my oldest, he would tell me how great Feb. 5 was for a birthday (it was his own). Or asking a colleague to confirm I had Wayne’s personal email right because there was no way anyone still had an AOL account. Or that to learn how to spell Stenehjem I always remembered “jem” at the end because Wayne was one. Or finally, to know that as attorney general, he sat on the lawn at the Community Bowl last summer in 99-degree heat singing along (out loud, I learned) to the music from "Croods 2" during our Make-A-Wish outdoor movie fundraiser.

The lesson here is that the only mold we have to fit into in our lives is our own. And I think Wayne did that exceptionally.

Find people in your life like Wayne. Whether you get to know them deeply or from afar. Let their light impact you for the better and remind you that the world has a lot of good in it.

And if you’re so inclined, share some of that good with others.

When not living it up as a wife and mom of three, Amanda Godfread is regional director of Make-A-Wish North Dakota and a co-host of the podcast, "Welcome to Our Box."

