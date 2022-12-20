Speaking out: Holiday labor too often falls onto women

There’s no doubt that this is a special time of year. Winter holiday celebrations have played a longstanding role in human communities. As leaves fall from trees in autumn, and as animals store food or prepare to hibernate, we know dark and cold days are ahead. The winter season is integral to the cycle of life on our planet, but it cannot be faced casually. We’ve always needed to guard against the cold and adapt to the seasonal retreat of plants and animals. It’s no wonder that winter holidays are ancient, as their cyclical traditions helped humans survive winter both physically and emotionally.

Additionally, the Christian celebration of the birth of Jesus has been tied to winter holiday traditions. In our present culture, we’ve also marked the start of a new year as a winter holiday. Various religions and cultural traditions have other winter holidays as well. For many, these holidays add additional meaning to humans’ longstanding traditions of surviving – and even enjoying – wintertime.

However, a sad truth is that modern Christmas celebrations and other winter holidays offer some of us less joy than others. The immense pressure placed on women during the holidays negatively impacts women’s ability to derive the most meaning from this season.

I’m happy for women who genuinely enjoy all that their families expect from them. If you feel satisfied, that’s great. However, many women -- secretly or not-so-secretly -- feel exhausted throughout this season. Some even feel dispirited. We think of the holidays as a time to pause our busy lives, to center ourselves spiritually, and to show generosity. However, many women experience no such pause in busyness. Many women are too consumed with the season’s obligations to find spiritual centering. And many women are expected to show their households and extended families endless generosity of their own time and energy. Quite frankly, these expectations are too much.

Myths prevail that women are natural-born organizers. In reality, women are as diverse as any other group of humans. Many women aren’t built to fully take the lead on numerous seasonal gifts and decorations, child care, social plans and food preparation. These women need a fairer division of holiday labor. Other women may have the skill set for these tasks, but this mountain of tasks can suck joy out of the season. It can feel like the holidays are designed to be delightful for children, restful for men, and endlessly obligating for women.

We can and should offer women more realistic expectations during the holidays. A few strategies come to mind. First, expectations surrounding the holidays can be taken down a notch in general. Fewer obligatory gifts and gatherings can offer more time for rest and reflection.

Next, a fairer division of labor would help. Husbands, fathers, brothers and adult sons can and should take the lead on some holiday labor. This would require some men to go outside of their comfort zones and learn new skills. A holiday task that a man is unwilling to master is not one he should expect his wife, sister, mother, auntie or grandma to do.

Finally, older women can support younger women by not enforcing the expectations that older women have been subject to. Unfair expectations should not be replicated in the name of “tradition.” It may be disappointing if adult daughters and daughters-in-law abandon demanding traditions in favor of more relaxing holidays. But such disappointment does not justify reducing the autonomy of newer moms and other younger women.

Although the holiday season is well underway, it’s not too late to improve the holidays for women. If you’re a woman, please know that you’re not crazy -- women do get a raw deal during the holidays. And if you’re not a woman, ask a woman in your life how you might lighten her load.