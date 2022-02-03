Speaking out: Higher ed staff trends may surprise you

Higher education is often a hot topic in North Dakota. It’s great for us to be invested in what’s happening at our colleges and universities. But to avoid conjecture, we need to enlist the help of high-quality data. This is especially true when it comes to understanding our higher ed workforce. As such, today’s column is a data-driven dive into higher ed staff trends in North Dakota.

Jeremy Turley’s reporting in The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead in late December shed light on the salaries of our state’s 11 public colleges and universities. That reporting was informative, but there’s more to the story than just staff compensation. To really comprehend higher ed, it’s key to understand the types of positions that have comprised its workforce over recent years. With such data, we’re equipped to apply national discussions right here at home:

Are administrative positions increasing at North Dakota’s public colleges and universities? And are adjunct teaching positions on the rise, while tenure-track faculty positions decline?

I gathered publicly available data from the federal Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS) to answer these questions. You can visit tinyURL.com/ND-higher-ed-staff to see the data from 2013-20, but I’ll share some highlights here.

First, let’s looks at administrative positions on our campuses. In national discussions, some folks express concern about the growth of higher ed administrator and management positions. But what do we see in North Dakota? Interestingly, from 2015-18, these staff positions decreased from 528 to a low of 427, and then rose to 447 by 2020. That’s an overall decrease -- and is certainly not growth -- but it seems that these positions are prone to fluctuating.

Next, let’s examine trends with both adjunct teaching positions and tenure-track faculty positions. “Adjunctification” is a national trend in which colleges and universities hire fewer full-time tenure-track professors while hiring more adjunct instructors. Adjunct positions aren’t on the tenure track, are often part-time, and lack the benefits of a traditional faculty position. So, let’s ask -- are we seeing this trend in North Dakota?

There’s not a consistent pattern among our public institutions. At our regional universities and colleges, adjunct positions have mostly decreased over recent years. Meanwhile, our flagship research universities have their own respective patterns. In 2013, the University of North Dakota employed 335 adjunct (and similar) instructors. By 2020, UND employed 727 of these instructors, more than doubling these workers in seven years. In the same period, North Dakota State University also increasingly relied on adjunct (and similar) instructors. However, the NDSU trend is more moderate, with the university employing 179 such instructors in 2013 and 287 of them in 2020. Meanwhile, UND and NDSU have collectively decreased tenured and tenure-track positions from 894 to 758.

For the most part, our public regional universities and colleges are not increasingly relying on adjunct positions. In fact, our colleges in particular are embracing tenured and tenure-track faculty positions. These sought-after college faculty positions climbed from 242 to 268 over the seven-year span.

This embrace of tenure-track faculty is noteworthy, as these faculty are the backbone of the higher education workforce. These coveted positions offer better benefits, more academic freedom, and more security and stability to build a meaningful life in our communities.

Tenured and tenure-track faculty also affect the reputation of institutions, and for good reason. Maintaining tenure-track faculty positions is ultimately an investment in the future of an institution and its surrounding community. I’m proud to see our colleges making that investment. But I invite you to see the data for yourself, and to draw your own conclusions.

Ellie Shockley is a political psychologist, social scientist and education researcher. This column represents her personal views and not the views of any organization. She completed a doctorate at the University of Chicago and postdoctorate at Nebraska. She lives in Mandan. Find her past columns at EllieShockley.com

