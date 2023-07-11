In Bismarck’s first park, just off Washington Street between Broadway and Thayer, there’s a small plaque memorializing Mark Kellogg, The Bismarck Tribune reporter who died along with Lt. Col. George Armstrong Custer at the Battle of the Little Big Horn.

I snapped a picture of it three years ago, noting the marker was placed by the Minishoshe Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and its location at the base of a Ponderosa pine tree. It’s difficult to find, dirt creeping onto its edges and weed leaves dangling over parts of its top.

Despite being obscured by construction fencing, the monument to Tribune founder Col. Clement Lounsberry, Kellogg’s boss back then in 1876, is easier to find. It’s not buried in the grass, but mounted on a big rock next to the sidewalk on Fifth Street just east of the old NP depot.

It marks the spot where Lounsberry, by telegraph and using information from Kellogg’s notes, told the rest of the world that the politically ambitious Custer had failed in his attempt to capture or kill Sitting Bull and his men. Of course the Tribune, just three years old at the time, already had the scoop when disbelieving newspapers in the Twin Cities and in New York got the story.

Today, on the 150th anniversary of the publication of Volume 1, Number 1 of The Bismarck Tribune, the Kellogg/Lounsberry story remains among the most colorful about a publication whose business ever since has been to tell colorful, interesting and important stories about North Dakota and its capital city.

Certainly there have been many others over those 150 years, notably the 1938 Pulitzer Prize in Public Service for its continuing coverage called “Self Help in the Dust Bowl.”

But more than anything the story of the Tribune is one of daily routine, writing the first draft of Bismarck’s history by providing a permanent record of births and deaths, weddings and divorces, business start-ups and failures, city commission and school board actions, elections, legislative decisions, major crimes, minor milestones, and on and on.

At its core, this is irreplaceable community service, sometimes done better than others, sometimes angering or disappointing readers, sometimes engaging and enlightening them, always binding the community by revealing its beauty and its blemishes.

If you remember Jack Case, you’ve been reading the Tribune a long time. Jack was a gentlemanly curmudgeon who was on the front page just about every day for most of the ‘50s, ‘60s, ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s.

He gathered material for “Browsing Around” by making a daily walk from the historic downtown Tribune building to Woodmansee’s to Cowan Drug and to coffee at the Prince Hotel, and chatting with anyone whose path he crossed. The column was filled with short snippets, mostly offbeat but sometimes newsy nuggets.

The column always started with a question of the day, in which he would ask four or five people to answer inconsequential questions like “Do you prefer hamburgers or hot dogs?”

To be sure, idealistic young journalists like me thought it was garbage, taking valuable space from the more important stories of the day. We were wrong. It was the local newspaper building relationships with members of the community for whom it existed.

Glenn Sorlie, son of a former governor, was publisher in those days, having succeeded his aunt, Stella Mann at the company’s helm. To this day Mann’s guiding principle is printed on the masthead of each edition: “Seeking to find and publish the truth, so that the people of a great state might have a light to guide their destiny.”

John Hjelle, who had worked for Sen. Milton Young, was in the last of his 31 years as editor of The Tribune. He was a quintessential North Dakotan and newsman. He once – probably many times – said that if he could hire young North Dakota reporters, train them for a few years, send them somewhere else for a few years, and then bring them back to the Tribune, he’d have the best news staff anywhere in the world.

There are, of course, many others who over the course of 150 years have made contributions, from miniscule to monumental, to the Tribune and its community.

They are still there today, despite tectonic disruption in the newspaper industry that has impacted every aspect of the operation, doing what they have always done – informing, entertaining and providing a good chunk of the glue that holds the Bismarck-Mandan community together.

The disruptions and changes no doubt will continue, and so, hopefully, will the Tribune, providing interesting, informative and exciting news for another 150 years.