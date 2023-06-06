A family friend recently returned home to Bismarck for the summer after being out of state for college. He’s having a hard time adjusting back to the judgment he faces surrounding his sexual orientation in our community versus the acceptance he feels from his campus community.

Last week, The Forum published a story on how recent legislation and culture wars have led members of the LGBTQ+ community to leave our state. While disappointing, it is certainly not surprising that LGBTQ+ individuals and young people, in general, want to leave North Dakota. And quite frankly, I think that is the outcome some of our lawmakers hope for.

I do not want to speak for a group, but I can only imagine how exhausting it is to have the details of your existence judged, debated and legislated. Although our community includes welcoming and inclusive people, silent support does not hold any weight against hateful rhetoric advanced by leaders or biases held by other community members.

Pride month presents a good opportunity for allies to reflect on ways we can balance the scales and make it a little easier for LGBTQ+ individuals to remain in our community. There are steps we can take in our personal and professional lives to show support, eliminate bias, and make our community a more welcoming place.

The most basic step people can take is to educate themselves about the LGBTQ+ community and issues they face. There is so much power in seeking to understand another person’s lived experience. Although we may never experience the issue, we can understand and shift our perspectives from listening and learning. Once educated, we can offer insight to family members or friends that they might not otherwise have.

One of the biggest steps we can take is to be present. Pride events are scheduled across the state this month and continuing throughout the summer. Many of these events include community gatherings with vendors, art and food. This can be a great place to network and show your support. As a professional, this can also be a great opportunity to sponsor the event and market your services. When you or your company is present at Pride events, you are sending a message that you will treat LGBTQ+ clientele with respect -- something that cannot just be assumed, even in a professional setting.

Another step we can take is to be visibly inclusive in our lives and professions. In our lives, this can mean writing to our representatives when harmful legislation is proposed, asking someone not to use offensive language in front of you, or adding a Pride Month sticker to your Facebook profile photo. In our professions, this can mean having a rainbow sticker in your office, putting your pronouns in your email signature, or updating your website to include a statement of values or inclusion commitment.

My examples are minimal actions we can take to ensure everyone in our community is treated with kindness and respect.

To members of the LGBTQ+ community, please know there are people in North Dakota who welcome you, support you, and want you to stay here. This is your home too.