Speaking out: Heads still buried in the sand on vaping

About a third of high school students routinely use vape products, according to the 2019 North Dakota Youth Risk Behavior Survey. That’s up from about 20% in 2017. When 2021 survey results come out later this year, those in the schools and in public health expect the upward spiral to continue.

But hey, a resource officer at Fargo Davies says he’s only confiscated one pack of cigarettes in the last four years.

Progress, right?

Only if you consider one step forward and two steps back to be progress.

In the early days of vaping, policymakers bought in to the “harms reduction” view of vaping. E-cigs are less bad than tobacco cigarettes, they reasoned, so better to encourage those addicted to nicotine to use the lesser of two evils.

We have now learned that harms reduction is actually nicotine replacement. Newfangled disposable vapes in flavors such as Skittles, Fruity Pebbles and Lucky Charms can deliver in one 2,200-puff device the same amount of nicotine as three packs of cigarettes.