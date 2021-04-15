Speaking out: Heads still buried in the sand on vaping

Good news: High school students really aren’t smoking cigarettes these days.
Bad news: They’re taking their nicotine through vape products, and the number of vapers is far higher than the number who used to smoke.
Worse news: Since 2015, the North Dakota Legislature has steadfastly and intentionally declined to classify electronic cigarettes as nicotine delivery devices, like cigarettes, while also choosing not to tax them as nicotine delivery devices, like cigarettes.
That includes this year, when legislators rebuffed a proposal that would have taxed e-cigs, as they are called, like other tobacco products. Instead, they turned the bill into a study resolution, which is what they do to make proposals go away without having to kill them. It’s the same thing they did a few years ago, and the study that was conducted then resulted in no new policy.
This year legislators outright killed another proposal, which would have allowed for regulation of vape devices by declaring them nicotine products.
Meanwhile, Forum Communications reported last week that school officials in the Fargo area have caught students as young as third grade using vape products. A Moorhead, Minnesota, middle school student recently caught with a vape was using the same amount of nicotine as in six packs of cigarettes a day.
About a third of high school students routinely use vape products, according to the 2019 North Dakota Youth Risk Behavior Survey. That’s up from about 20% in 2017. When 2021 survey results come out later this year, those in the schools and in public health expect the upward spiral to continue.
But hey, a resource officer at Fargo Davies says he’s only confiscated one pack of cigarettes in the last four years.
Progress, right?
Only if you consider one step forward and two steps back to be progress.
In the early days of vaping, policymakers bought in to the “harms reduction” view of vaping. E-cigs are less bad than tobacco cigarettes, they reasoned, so better to encourage those addicted to nicotine to use the lesser of two evils.
We have now learned that harms reduction is actually nicotine replacement. Newfangled disposable vapes in flavors such as Skittles, Fruity Pebbles and Lucky Charms can deliver in one 2,200-puff device the same amount of nicotine as three packs of cigarettes.
Scarier yet, e-cig maker Juul has developed new versions of vape devices that don’t release smoke plumes, making their use easy to conceal. Some young people are now even emboldened to vape while riding in the car with their parents, because there is no tell-tale smell or trail of vapor.
Because of the chemical composition, health officials say the nicotine in vapes is more quickly absorbed in the body, making them more addictive than traditional smokes. In addition, different types of concoctions can be delivered by vapes, and an increasing number of students are using them to inhale marijuana derivatives, sometimes in concentrations as much as nine times higher than in old-fashioned marijuana joints.
Local public health, notably Fargo Cass Public Health, appears to be sounding the alarm on this growing public health crisis, though the state Health Department, based on a review of its website, appears to be offering little leadership.
Perhaps that’s because the Legislature’s head is still buried in the sand.
It’s time to pull it out.
Steve Andrist, Bismarck, is former executive director of the North Dakota Newspaper Association.