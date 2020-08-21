Speaking out: Hate is not the path to greatness

Similar narratives have been appropriated many times by political leaders. The idea that Native Americans were “enemies” of the European colonists led to an ethnic cleansing in America, where millions of indigenous people were slaughtered.

President Trump has seized on the idea of restoring American greatness by a series of actions that define liberals, Democrats, numerous nations, ethnic groups, Muslims and the media as enemies. That storyline has an inevitable tragic ending.

Jesus tried to change the Hebrew narrative about what God and people were like with a new storyline that had a happier ending. Jesus believed it best to love enemies, not kill them. Jesus understood that killing people to bring about peace has never worked. Gandhi reflected on the Hebrew law that required “an eye for an eye” as resulting in the world going blind.

President Trump and his followers claim people who don’t like him, hate America. This line of thinking creates an opportunity to hate people who don’t like you. This also is the case with people opposed to police brutality. Because they want to draw attention to the misbehavior of some police, especially toward Black people, these people must “hate” America because they kneel during the national anthem.