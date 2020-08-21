Speaking out: Hate is not the path to greatness

Ideas of what people are like have changed the world by creating a storyline that guides people’s thinking. Human behavior begins to follow that thinking and the collective behavior becomes history. When the consequences of the storyline become a tragedy, it is time to rewrite the narrative to one with a happier ending.
This phenomenon has happened many times in history. The Hebrew Bible contains numerous stories meant to guide thinking and behavior. A central theme in that collection of stories is the idea of a chosen people. The people included in the narrative develop rules for living that keep them in the “chosen” category. The commandments attributed to God through Moses are examples of such rules. The Ten Commandments only applied to Hebrews, since Canaanites and all others were not chosen by God and never would be. In that story line, only Hebrews mattered, and all other people were enemies.
This famous storyline has had numerous tragic endings. The Roman Empire destroyed the massive temple it had built for the Hebrews and pursued a strategy of genocide to eliminate their perceived threat from ever reoccurring.
The Nazi government, led by Adolph Hitler, pursued a similar strategy, killing over 6 million Jewish people, believing they were enemies of the German people. He also believed the Arian race was “chosen” and had within its destiny the obligation to rule large parts of the world.
Similar narratives have been appropriated many times by political leaders. The idea that Native Americans were “enemies” of the European colonists led to an ethnic cleansing in America, where millions of indigenous people were slaughtered.
President Trump has seized on the idea of restoring American greatness by a series of actions that define liberals, Democrats, numerous nations, ethnic groups, Muslims and the media as enemies. That storyline has an inevitable tragic ending.
Jesus tried to change the Hebrew narrative about what God and people were like with a new storyline that had a happier ending. Jesus believed it best to love enemies, not kill them. Jesus understood that killing people to bring about peace has never worked. Gandhi reflected on the Hebrew law that required “an eye for an eye” as resulting in the world going blind.
President Trump and his followers claim people who don’t like him, hate America. This line of thinking creates an opportunity to hate people who don’t like you. This also is the case with people opposed to police brutality. Because they want to draw attention to the misbehavior of some police, especially toward Black people, these people must “hate” America because they kneel during the national anthem.
Greatness does not come from hate. Zane Grey wrote this recipe for greatness. He said, “To bear up under loss; to fight the bitterness of defeat and the weakness of grief; to be victor over anger; to smile when tears are close; to resist disease and evil men and base instincts; to hate hate and love love; to go on when it would seem good to die; to look up with unquenchable faith in something evermore about to be. That is what any man can do, and be great.”
We are living in a time of disease and evil men, and many of us have experienced the weakness of grief and have succumbed to anger. I don’t have a formula for changing the storyline to a happier ending other than to believe with an unquenchable faith in the goodness of people. My faith is that collectively, we will love love and hate hate. May it be so.
Bill Patrie has been recognized for his work as a cooperative developer by the National Farmers Union, the Association of Cooperative Educators and the National Cooperative Business Association.
