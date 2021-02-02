Speaking out: Hate-filled Holocaust fueled stories of hope

“The Holocaust is a harsh reminder of the consequences of unchecked hatred and the fragility of societies.”
Those words, spoken last week by Sara Bloomfield, director of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in observance of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, recall how absolutely and completely horrible people can become when a hate-filled, narcissistic leader convinces the masses to abandon humanity.
The hate is palpable to visitors of places like Auschwitz-Birkenou, even as comprehending the depths of barbarism is impossible.
When you have walked on the same road where hundreds of thousands of human beings emerged from boxcars so crowded that it was a challenge even to draw a breath, your heart aches trying to make any sense of the way one person can treat another.
The road leads to two crumbling brick buildings, one where people were told they would be showered and disinfected, only to learn once the doors closed that the shower heads emitted lethal gas. The second building is where ovens cremated their remains -- after their hair, jewelry, tooth fillings and any other items of value were removed.
Your gut aches and your tears flow when you try unsuccessfully to understand how anyone could be convinced that this holocaust was necessary, or even good; when you try unsuccessfully to understand how so many could be complicit in this unspeakable horror.
In the midst of humankind’s darkest moment, though, stories abound of the innate goodness of people. One of them is the story of Nicholas Winton, recalled in a new children’s book by Peter Sis called “Nicky & Vera.”
Born in London, Winton was a banker in Hamburg, Berlin and Paris before returning to London to become a stockbroker. When his plans for a winter ski vacation in 1938 changed into a visit to Prague, his life also changed.
In Prague, he learned that up to 250,000 Czech and Jewish refugees were living in squalor due to the command of Hitler’s Nazis. He spent three weeks there in a hotel taking names and pictures from parents desperate to remove their children from danger.
According to Sis, Winton raised money, found foster families in England, arranged travel and visas, bribed officials and forged documents when necessary.
In 1939, as the Nazis were taking control of more and more of Europe, he arranged for eight trains that carried 669 children to England, where they safely waited out the war in the homes of caring Brits. A ninth train, carrying 250 children, was not allowed to leave after the Germans closed the borders, and it is believed only two of the occupants survived.
Vera Diamantova was a passenger on the seventh train. Six years later, like most of the Czech children who found safety in England, she returned to Czechoslovakia, where she learned her father had been shot and killed in a concentration camp. Her mother survived camps at Auschwitz and Belsen, but died of typhus before Vera’s return. Only one family member, an aunt, had survived the Holocaust.
“Nicky & Vera” is the story of Nicholas Winton and Vera Diamantova, written for children as young as 6, setting the stage for what they will learn later about something that can never be forgotten.
These are the stories that warm a heart that has been chilled by atrocities fueled by an autocratic, hate-filled dictator.
About an hour’s drive from Krakow, Poland, is a town the Poles called Oswiecimski. The Germans called it Auschwitz.
In 1940 on the edge of town, the German Nazis opened a concentration camp. When it became impossible to hide the stench of death from townsfolk, the Nazis built two other, more remote sections of the camp. Here Vera’s mom lived in conditions nearly impossible to survive.
In Auschwitz buildings that now serve as museums, you can still see bins full of hair that was cut from prisoners to be sold to manufacturers for making textiles. Likewise there are bins of shoes, many once worn by women and children, all once worn by living human beings whose only crime was their birthright.
In the years 1940 to 1945 the Nazis deported at least 1.3 million people to Auschwitz. Of that total, 1.1 million were Jews, 140,000 to 150,000 were Poles, 23,000 were Roma or Gypsies, 15,000 were Soviet prisoners of war and 25,000 were prisoners from other ethnic groups.
Some 1.1 million of these people were killed at Auschwitz, 90% of them Jews who were murdered in the gas chambers, part of the biggest mass murder in the history of mankind. Very few survived.
Nicky Winton saved nearly 700 children from this fate. And yet for 50 years he told almost no one about what he had done, mostly because he saw nothing extraordinary in his actions.
“I was not a hero,” he is quoted in "Nicky & Vera." “I did not face danger, as real heroes do. I only saw what needed to be done.”
The Holocaust is a story of hate. Nicky and Vera is a story of hope. For opposite reasons, both need to be remembered.
Steve Andrist, Bismarck, is former executive director of the North Dakota Newspaper Association.