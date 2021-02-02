Speaking out: Hate-filled Holocaust fueled stories of hope

In the midst of humankind’s darkest moment, though, stories abound of the innate goodness of people. One of them is the story of Nicholas Winton, recalled in a new children’s book by Peter Sis called “Nicky & Vera.”

Born in London, Winton was a banker in Hamburg, Berlin and Paris before returning to London to become a stockbroker. When his plans for a winter ski vacation in 1938 changed into a visit to Prague, his life also changed.

In Prague, he learned that up to 250,000 Czech and Jewish refugees were living in squalor due to the command of Hitler’s Nazis. He spent three weeks there in a hotel taking names and pictures from parents desperate to remove their children from danger.

According to Sis, Winton raised money, found foster families in England, arranged travel and visas, bribed officials and forged documents when necessary.

In 1939, as the Nazis were taking control of more and more of Europe, he arranged for eight trains that carried 669 children to England, where they safely waited out the war in the homes of caring Brits. A ninth train, carrying 250 children, was not allowed to leave after the Germans closed the borders, and it is believed only two of the occupants survived.