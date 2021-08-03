Speaking out: Hard times not without some hope

It’s been a difficult year and a half. It doesn’t take much to find something to be pessimistic about.
The delta variant of COVID-19 is prompting new mandates in parts of the country. We’re way down from the peak of the pandemic, but it continues to kill nearly 300 people a day. Ninety-nine percent of them are unvaccinated.
The economy faces challenges too. Last week I wrote about the risks that come with rising inflation. Supply and workforce shortages might dramatically slow growth. There are already plenty of bottlenecks.
There are challenges for our state’s biggest industries. Carbon capture will aid the coal industry, but the future is far from certain. While oil prices have recovered, companies are struggling to find enough skilled workers. The state is in a legal battle with the federal government over a suspension of sales of oil and gas leases on federal lands. The moratorium could cost the state $5 billion.
The drought is hurting our farm economy. Ranchers are selling cattle they can’t afford to feed. In the Bismarck area, it’s the third driest year since 1873. The rest of the state isn’t any better off. Federal help will be needed to offset some of the losses.
But even with all these difficulties, consumer optimism hit an 18-month high in the U.S. last week. The national economy has finally grown past where it was pre-pandemic. JPMorgan’s recent survey of business leaders showed that 88% of them are optimistic about the direction of their companies.
Wages are rising for many workers as unemployment drops. Orders for “core capital goods” — a proxy for business investment — are up 17% from this time last year. While there are shortages of workers and some products, the demand for them is setting the stage for growth through the year.
News from around the state also gives cause for optimism. North Dakota posted a $1 billion dollar budget surplus. Rainbow Energy is purchasing the Coal Creek Station, giving a path forward for the state’s largest power plant. ADM announced earlier this summer they will be investing $350 million in a soybean crushing plant at Spiritwood.
Further east, construction of the Fargo-Moorhead Diversion is underway. It will provide permanent flood protection to our state’s largest metro area. Aldevron — a cutting-edge biopharmaceutical company — was bought for $9.6 billion and is poised for continued growth. These are all big wins for the state.
This sort of progress has been more about being practical than political. That’s always been part of the state’s history. Regardless of the challenges, ignoring them isn’t an option.
The politics of the state used to be much more progressive. Now we have a more conservative bent. But we have had a history of leaders from both political parties who understand things just don’t happen by accident. And there has been a legacy of entrepreneurs who are willing to bet on North Dakota.