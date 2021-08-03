Speaking out: Hard times not without some hope

It’s been a difficult year and a half. It doesn’t take much to find something to be pessimistic about.

The delta variant of COVID-19 is prompting new mandates in parts of the country. We’re way down from the peak of the pandemic, but it continues to kill nearly 300 people a day. Ninety-nine percent of them are unvaccinated.

The economy faces challenges too. Last week I wrote about the risks that come with rising inflation. Supply and workforce shortages might dramatically slow growth. There are already plenty of bottlenecks.

There are challenges for our state’s biggest industries. Carbon capture will aid the coal industry, but the future is far from certain. While oil prices have recovered, companies are struggling to find enough skilled workers. The state is in a legal battle with the federal government over a suspension of sales of oil and gas leases on federal lands. The moratorium could cost the state $5 billion.

The drought is hurting our farm economy. Ranchers are selling cattle they can’t afford to feed. In the Bismarck area, it’s the third driest year since 1873. The rest of the state isn’t any better off. Federal help will be needed to offset some of the losses.