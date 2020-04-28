Speaking out: Grand Forks plant, city failed workers

In response to the COVID-19 outbreak at the LM Wind Power facility in Grand Forks, Gov. Doug Burgum noted the company is considered a “critical manufacturing business” by the Department of Homeland Security. That sounds impressive, but what does it actually mean?
Burgum was referring to a DHS guidance document listing “essential critical infrastructure workers.” The DHS list includes all major economic sectors, such as public utilities, healthcare, agriculture and manufacturing.
The list was not developed specifically for the COVID-19 pandemic. It was conceived after the 9/11 terrorist attacks as part of the Patriot Act. The DHS recycled a guidance document meant to identify economic sectors vulnerable to terrorist attacks, with little regard to its relevance during a pandemic.
One of the critical sectors is “commercial facilities,” which includes everything from stadiums and museums to office buildings and shopping malls. In other words, precisely the types of facilities that are currently shut down, whether voluntarily or by government order.
The DHS list is so broad that it encompasses virtually all businesses, making it almost useless as a policy guide during a pandemic. When attempting to protect important economic sectors from terrorist attacks, inclusivity makes sense. When attempting to protect citizens from a pandemic while maintaining critical economic activities, inclusivity is not the main goal.
The DHS did not make a specific determination that LM Wind Power is an essential business or that wind power manufacturing in general is critical. The DHS list is nowhere near that detailed and certainly does not compel the conclusion that the manufacturing of wind turbine blades is critical during a pandemic. It’s a safe bet that turbine blades recently manufactured by LM Wind Power will not contribute to the electrical grid for months or even years.
Burgum is correct that we should try to keep open as many businesses as possible, but we shouldn’t simply assume that LM Wind Power is an essential manufacturing business based on a largely irrelevant DHS list.
When you start with the assumption that LM Wind Power is a critical business, it can lead to the erroneous conclusion Burgum made -- that the outbreak could not have been prevented, and LM Wind Power and city leaders are blameless. The available evidence suggests otherwise.
LM Wind Power failed to implement even the most basic safety protocols, and employees raised concerns with city officials as early as March 22. City officials didn’t contact LM Wind Power directly, instead relying on the CEO of the local economic development corporation (essentially a taxpayer-funded chamber of commerce) to do so. Coincidentally, an official from LM Wind Power sits on the economic development corporation’s advisory board, and LM Wind Power is one of its “Diamond” investors, a designation shared by a handful of large companies and institutions that gave at least $10,000. Not surprisingly, the CEO of the economic development corporation simply took the word of LM Wind Power that it “was following guidelines.”
That appears to be the extent of the city’s response until testing revealed an outbreak. Whether essential or not, LM Wind Power had a responsibility to protect its employees. Once issues came to the city’s attention, it should have taken them seriously. Instead, the company and the city appear to have done next to nothing to prevent the outbreak.
The DHS critical infrastructure list was intended as a planning guide to help government officials prioritize important economic sectors and protect them against terrorist attacks. It shouldn’t be used as a shield by businesses and politicians to deflect criticism and avoid accountability when they fail to protect workers during a pandemic.
Tory Jackson is an attorney and writer. His legal practice involves real estate and business matters, with a particular focus on historic rehabilitation projects. He holds degrees from Bismarck State College, the University of Virginia and Harvard Law School. He lives in Bismarck, where he was born and raised.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!