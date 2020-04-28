Speaking out: Grand Forks plant, city failed workers

The DHS did not make a specific determination that LM Wind Power is an essential business or that wind power manufacturing in general is critical. The DHS list is nowhere near that detailed and certainly does not compel the conclusion that the manufacturing of wind turbine blades is critical during a pandemic. It’s a safe bet that turbine blades recently manufactured by LM Wind Power will not contribute to the electrical grid for months or even years.

Burgum is correct that we should try to keep open as many businesses as possible, but we shouldn’t simply assume that LM Wind Power is an essential manufacturing business based on a largely irrelevant DHS list.

When you start with the assumption that LM Wind Power is a critical business, it can lead to the erroneous conclusion Burgum made -- that the outbreak could not have been prevented, and LM Wind Power and city leaders are blameless. The available evidence suggests otherwise.