Speaking out: Good health, inspiring excitement, silent tranquility

It seems counterintuitive, but approaching Painted Canyon from the east inspires both excitement and tranquility.

It’s the first glimpse of Theodore Roosevelt National Park for westward travelers who pull off Interstate 94 into the rest area that overlooks the aptly-named natural canvas to the northwest.

It’s exciting because you get a first view of the North Dakota Badlands, which really are unlike anything anywhere. It’s tranquil because when you see the Badlands you can’t help but take a deep breath, marvel at the artistry of your creator, and become one with the creation.

You get the same effect coming from the north on U.S. Highway 85 as you begin to descend the long, curving slope past the North Unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park and across the Little Missouri River.

Exciting tranquility.

The parking lot at Painted Canyon is typically filled with vehicles bearing license plates from a score or two of different states and provinces. Most of them pull off to use the facilities, check in at the visitor center and saunter toward the overlooks to marvel at the buttes and valleys and colors of the canyon.

Less known is that there’s a nature trail that starts at the south end of the property and leads through the sage and brush, over a dry creek bed and to the bottom of the canyon. It offers an up close and personal view of nature’s bentonite sculptures and the sides of buttes that display the red clinker, otherwise known as scoria, the black seams of coal, the browns of sandstone, shale and other sedimentary rocks, and about a dozen different shades of green on south-facing slopes.

The trail may seem imposing when you look down from the parking lot at the top, and the trek back up once you’ve hit bottom will elevate your heart rate. But it’s not that big a deal even for a slightly overweight 68-year-old, and the payoff for both your heart and your head is well worth the 45 minutes or so you’ll spend walking in the awe of nature’s splendor.

In the South Unit of the national park, this is but one of the walks – call them hikes if you like – available to visitors of just about any age or ability who want to simultaneously experience excitement and tranquility.

The favorite of just about everyone who stops in the park is Wind Canyon.

Enter the park at the main gate in Medora and skip past the tourists captivated by hundreds of prairie dogs along the loop road. You may see buffalo grazing in the meadows by Cottonwood Campground or among the prairie dogs near Peaceful Valley Ranch.

Then you’ll arrive at Wind Canyon, where a loop trail will take less than a half hour, depending on how long you linger at the top, which looks down over a vast canyon cut by the Little Missouri. Park rangers say this is the best view you’ll get of the river. The red-tailed and Swainson’s hawks obviously think so, too, as they effortlessly soar in the air currents above.

When the boys were younger and we were more adventurous, we’d go off-trail through a ravine between two buttes to the bottom of the canyon and up to the river. Another side trip to lengthen your walk takes off from the top overlook and out to the prairie atop the butte.

Southeast from Wind Canyon is Boicourt Overlook Trail, a special place not just because it leads to a stunning vista but because the National Park Service has surfaced a third of a mile to make it accessible to visitors with disabilities.

The next stop along the loop road is Buck Hill. It’s a short walk, maybe 20 minutes out and back, but a bit steep in some places as it takes you to the highest accessible point in the park. On a clear day, you can almost see Painted Canyon just a couple miles south from the top of Buck Hill. Many years ago a rattler crossed the Buck Hill Trail in front of us, but it apparently was as afraid of us as we were of it and it slithered quickly away.

Finally, as you approach the section of the loop road that has been closed for a couple of years because of slumping, you get to the Coal Vein Trail.

This was very popular back in the 1950s, '60s and '70s because visitors could see the smoke and glowing coals of a burning coal vein, which burned out in 1977. Now it’s an interpretive nature trail where markers direct your attention to specific details of the 60-million-year geologic history of the Badlands.

Outside the national park there are plenty of other scenic trails that you don’t have to be a trained hiker/climber to enjoy. Among them are Bullion Butte, various pieces of the Maah Daah Hey, and White Butte. White Butte Trail will take you perhaps an hour and a half, but it’ll get you to the highest point in the entire state.

The health benefits of these trails that show off North Dakota’s natural beauty are served with generous helpings of excitement and tranquility.