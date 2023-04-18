Thousands of years ago people dwelling in caves drew on the walls symbols scientists considered the first human images of deity. Thousands of imagined deities followed. Currently three world religions hold prominence in defining deity: Judaism, Christianity and Islam. Most Americans have some ancestry with one or more of those three. The symbols of these belief systems are the Star of David, a cross, and a crescent and star.

Karen Armstrong wrote “A History of God, the 4,000-year quest of Judaism, Christianity and Islam.” In the concluding chapter titled “Does God Have a Future,” Armstrong writes “Jews, Christians and Muslims who punctiliously attend divine services yet denigrate people who belong to different ethnic and ideological camps deny one of the basic truths of their religion. It is equally inappropriate for people who call themselves Jews, Christians and Muslims to condone an inequitable social system. The God of historical monotheism demands mercy, not sacrifice, compassion rather than decorous liturgy.” (History of God, A Ballantine Book published by the Random House Publishing Group in 1993, Page 392.) Armstrong is addressing the conflict between an evolved and enforced concept of the divine by the three dominant world religions and the human members of the contemporary society in which they exist.

John Stuart Mill writing “On Liberty” in 1859 reflects the civil side of the conflict between societal and political majority enforced mandates and individual liberties. He writes “There is a limit to the legitimate interferences of collective opinion with individual independence: and to find that limit, and maintain it against encroachment, it is as indispensable to a good condition of human affairs, as protection against political despotism”. (Great Political Thinkers, William Ebenstein, Fourth Edition, Holt, Rinehart and Winston, Inc. Page 566.)

The numerous “mandates” being proposed in the 2023 session of the North Dakota Legislature reflect a dangerous cocktail of religious and societal/political oppression of selected minorities. Through powerful political majorities entangled with politically active religious minorities, political leaders are exercising political despotism.

The despotism of both religious and political majorities has not been met with resistance but with apathy. Fewer citizens voting, fewer people attending churches, mosques and synagogues. Leaders in our time seeking to reform religious and political belief systems by reintroducing compassion are still met with powerful resistance, denied indorsement, or marginalized.

The Jewish reformer Jesus described God as a good shepherd. Easter coincides with Passover and are broadly celebrated in the United States. Jesus’s teachings of a loving God were met with political and religious violence. They still are today.

The Christian symbol of a cross is not consistent with the teachings of Jesus. A primary tool of a shepherd was the staff use to both guide and defend the sheep. As we attempt to create a new vibrant faith, a shepherd’s staff is a better symbol than a cross which represents a gruesome execution.

Jesus taught that God is love and we should love our enemies. St. Paul said it well, “if I can speak in the tongues of men and angels, but have not love, I am only a noisy gong or a clanging cymbal.” When the shepherd, as a young boy, is sent out to care for the sheep, he does not love them either. But once he has risked his own life to defend them against predators, the shepherd loves his flock.

When we turn our political and religious attention to nurturing and protecting human life, we too will come to love our fellow humans. There are plenty of chances to do so, grab your shepherd’s staff, let’s go.