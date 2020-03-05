Speaking out: Glasser sentence for sex crimes was too lenient

While the outcome is troubling, there is nothing particularly unusual about the process that led to Glasser’s sentence. The law gives discretion to prosecutors and judges in terms of charging decisions and sentencing, and plea negotiations often lead to reduced sentences.

The critical question now is how to improve the process and avoid similar results in future cases. Three ideas come to mind.

County attorneys are chronically underfunded and overworked, creating pressure to settle cases and avoid trial. Adequate funding would relieve some of that pressure. A well-functioning criminal justice system is a core function of government, and should be a priority in county and state budgets.

Anecdotal evidence, while not dispositive, suggests the Legislature should authorize a study of sentencing disparities. Last Monday, a woman was sentenced in Burleigh County to four years in prison for multiple drug felonies, and a man was sentenced in Williams County to nearly 10 years in prison for holding a 2-year-old girl in scalding water. It’s difficult to understand how raping an infant can lead to the same sentence as simple drug possession, or how scalding a toddler results in a nearly decadelong sentence while raping an infant results in a four-year prison term.