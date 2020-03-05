Speaking out: Glasser sentence for sex crimes was too lenient

Andrew Glasser recently was sentenced on charges of abusing and raping an infant in 2017.
Glasser was charged with 13 felonies -- 10 counts of possession of child pornography, child abuse involving a child under 6 years old, tampering with physical evidence, and gross sexual imposition (i.e. rape). He reached a plea agreement with prosecutors on the charges, though not on the sentence. Glasser will serve four years in prison, five years on probation, and must register as a sex offender until 2028 -- less than the maximum punishment allowed by law.
Given the nature of the crime and the publicly available facts, the sentence seems much too lenient.
Glasser had no prior criminal history, but when a defendant’s first crime is abusing and raping an infant, should he really enjoy the same leniency granted to first-time offenders?
Prior to his arrest, Glasser reset his cellphone, knowing police would search it. He therefore did not deserve leniency for cooperating with law enforcement.
Court records indicate Glasser complied with monitoring requirements, worked two jobs, and attended counseling while his case was pending. Many defendants suddenly become model citizens when facing a long prison term. Courts should not reward such self-serving behavior with a reduced sentence.
Glasser pleaded guilty to most of the charges, but entered an Alford plea to the most serious charge. An Alford plea allows a defendant to claim innocence while admitting there is enough evidence for a conviction. It should not result in the same leniency as an unqualified guilty plea.
While the outcome is troubling, there is nothing particularly unusual about the process that led to Glasser’s sentence. The law gives discretion to prosecutors and judges in terms of charging decisions and sentencing, and plea negotiations often lead to reduced sentences.
The critical question now is how to improve the process and avoid similar results in future cases. Three ideas come to mind.
County attorneys are chronically underfunded and overworked, creating pressure to settle cases and avoid trial. Adequate funding would relieve some of that pressure. A well-functioning criminal justice system is a core function of government, and should be a priority in county and state budgets.
Anecdotal evidence, while not dispositive, suggests the Legislature should authorize a study of sentencing disparities. Last Monday, a woman was sentenced in Burleigh County to four years in prison for multiple drug felonies, and a man was sentenced in Williams County to nearly 10 years in prison for holding a 2-year-old girl in scalding water. It’s difficult to understand how raping an infant can lead to the same sentence as simple drug possession, or how scalding a toddler results in a nearly decadelong sentence while raping an infant results in a four-year prison term.
Finally, the Legislature should consider strengthening penalties for sexual offenses against children. In Glasser’s case, the gross sexual imposition charge was reduced from a class AA felony to a class A felony, so the mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years did not apply. Even if it had, the law gives judges discretion to deviate from the mandatory minimum. Perhaps that discretion should be removed or limited. Maybe a mandatory minimum should be imposed even when a defendant pleads guilty (as is currently the case only for class AA felony gross sexual imposition). There are good reasons to oppose mandatory minimums generally, as they often lead to unjust results. But for particularly heinous crimes against the most innocent and helpless victims, mandatory minimum sentences deserve consideration.
Public anger over the Glasser sentence is understandable, but it should lead to more than just temporary social media outrage. We can salvage some semblance of justice from this case by using it as a catalyst to improve the criminal justice system.
Tory Jackson is an attorney and writer. His legal practice involves real estate and business matters, with a particular focus on historic rehabilitation projects. He holds degrees from Bismarck State College, the University of Virginia and Harvard Law School. He lives in Bismarck, where he was born and raised.