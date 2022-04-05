Speaking out: Getting to know yourself

Part of how we define ourselves involves imagining what we wanted to be.

Typically, we define ourselves by our age, elements of our past, occupations, skill sets and relationships. All those things are likely based on facts. Our birth certificates will prove the date and location of where we were born. School pictures will verify where we went to school and who our classmates were. All of us have a past that often defines who we have been. What isn’t so easy to document is what we hoped we would become.

People like to ridicule such hopeful thinking. A book I highly recommend is “The Artist’s Way, A Spiritual Path to Higher Creativity” by Julia Cameron. I always thought to be successful you would need to outwork others. I still believe in hard work, but Cameron and good friends have helped me to understand that strategy has flaws.

The major flaw is the denial of the energy that flows into you from expressing your creative self. I am sure Chuck Suchy could have been a typical modern farmer, buying more land and equipment and hiring folks to work for him. But he chose to express himself in poetry and music. His songs share the life he treasures and touches the hearts of his listeners who know that world. For all of you who create music, you are appreciated for the practice and work that goes into your sharing. I bet you are getting energy back from your listeners that keeps you doing it. Elton John could have quit long ago, but he is extending his tour, not because he needs money, but because he feels good sharing his artistry.

Julia Cameron shares a typical response to people expressing their creativity, a part of the human psychology she calls the “artist child.” “You will never be an artist; you can’t even draw a stick figure.” Not only the opinion of others, but self-doubt can suffocate the artist child in us. Cameron suggests you take that “artist child” on a date. Do something just for you -- that inner child. You don’t need your spouse’s permission or your boss’s approval. Build some confidence in your creative self. Maybe it will grow to the point you quit your day job and pursue your creative passion full time.

It won’t be easy -- I know about that. I quit two very good jobs, without a new job in hand, to fulfill my need to create new enterprises. In my view, organizational development can be an art form, and for me, it is emotionally rewarding. In my case, I was also able to make a good living doing it.

Many people in rural North Dakota have the creative gift of hospitality. They entertain, they welcome, they nurture, they teach and they get positive energy from helping people. They pull people out of the ditch who are stuck, they help people get a job, and in my case, they cheered me on believing I could make it.

The world is experiencing the greatest number of refugees seeking sanctuary since World War II. Ironically, North Dakota has a shortage of workers, and some rural communities are still losing population. Helping refugees find a safe place to live and work plays well to North Dakota’s creative skill of hospitality. It can also be emotionally rewarding. There is a group of folks getting together to help refugees and rural communities find each other. Helping refugees might let you discover your artist child and kindle creative, compassionate energy. Hope you give it a try.

Bill Patrie has been recognized for his work as a cooperative developer by the National Farmers Union, the Association of Cooperative Educators and the National Cooperative Business Association.

