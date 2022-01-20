Speaking out: Gender inclusion policy and the church

On Jan. 13, The Bismarck Tribune carried a story about gender inclusion policy at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks. According to the story, “A group that represents North Dakota’s Catholic bishops is contacting parents of students at the University of North Dakota and asking that they urge administrators to reject the school’s proposed gender inclusion policy.”

The draft policy would require the use of a transgender person’s preferred pronouns and the use of locker rooms, bathrooms and other living facilities that align with a person’s gender identity. Bishops John Folda of Fargo and David Kagan of Bismarck, in a letter written by Catholic Conference Executive Director Christopher Dodson, said the school’s proposed policy “embraces and demands acceptance of a particular ideology about gender and language that is contrary to Catholic teaching and infringes upon free speech and religious rights.”

UND President Andrew Armacost said, “Some of the Catholic Conference’s claims about the policy simply aren’t true.” Armacost wants UND’s policy to implement federal law and Supreme Court rulings. Armacost said the policy “is intended to protect transgender members from harassment and discrimination.” He also said UND officials are "committed to free religious expression and fully recognize that, as we address the rights of one group, we cannot do it to the detriment of the rights of another group.”

Church leaders have long struggled with perceived conflict between the human body as inherently sinful, and the soul, something apart from the body, that seeks to be holy. Peter Brown brilliantly tells this story in the book “The Body and Society: Men, Women, and Sexual Renunciation in Early Christianity.” Brown quotes an observation by Galen, a Roman doctor, about Christians, “Their contempt for death is patent to us every day, and likewise their restraint from intercourse. For they include not only men but also women who refrain from intercourse all through their lives.” (Page 33)

Jewish people had come to believe in a purity cult type of faith. Highly ritualistic practices came to define what it meant to follow God. The Apostle Paul took Christianity to the gentiles and in some cases mocked those Jewish teachings. Paul, himself a Jew who spoke Greek and claimed Roman citizenship, even suggested that Jewish Christians, who insisted new gentile believers be circumcised, might as well castrate themselves.

Church leaders prescribing gender identity policy is profoundly hypocritical. The duality of an evil body and a righteous soul somehow involving sexual identity is no longer a useful understanding of the nature of God, or a teaching of the church. A much more useful understanding of the nature of God is expressed by Armacost, who sought to protect people from harassment and discrimination. The 23rd Psalm “yea though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, thou are with me” and Jesus talking about the good shepherd seeking the lost sheep. The point of Jesus is not to convert the lost sheep but to give it protection. Those lessons from Scripture are refreshing reminders both for the people seeking a different gender identity, and those who support them in that journey. It is also refreshing to hear a person with military training craft an inclusion policy that protects people others want to exclude. That is courage under the political and religious fire of those who want to stigmatize and exclude people. Those seeking sanctuary in the academy of learning.

My church sings a welcome song that says, “No matter where you are on the journey of life, you are welcome, welcomed by God’s grace.” May it be so.

Bill Patrie has been recognized for his work as a cooperative developer by the National Farmers Union, the Association of Cooperative Educators and the National Cooperative Business Association.

