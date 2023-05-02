At the close of the 2021 session of the North Dakota Legislature, a couple of highly respected lawmakers announced they’d had enough of the incivilities and would not seek reelection.

It could happen again this year following a dysfunctional session that wrapped up early Sunday morning.

Several respected legislators, some publicly and some privately, have said this has been the most frustrating session they’ve ever experienced. Why? The trivial pursuits of those bent on passing laws designed to force the rest of us see the world as they do.

While culture warriors sucked all the air and attention out of the Capitol with bills and long debate over things that affect few of us and will make virtually no positive impact, there actually was some consequential work occurring.

Not all of it is universally liked, but it is clearly consequential: property tax relief, income tax relief, child care assistance, modernized pay levels for state employees, a new state pension program, a new prison for women, modernized animal agriculture, a new state immigration office, increase funding for education, and a cutting edge cybersecurity curriculum, all supported by a huge budget, the state’s largest ever.

And yet what’s interesting about this session is that many legislators always seemed to need an enemy.

Usually, the enemy can be found in the legislators from the other political party. But who are you going to fight with when the number of Democrats in the Legislature is so small as to be disregarded?

Don’t worry. There are as many animosities as ever.

The moderate Republicans, those who for decades have been the party’s mainstream, put on the gloves with the culture war Republicans, who they see as having abandoned traditional conservative values.

Simultaneously the culture warriors don’t mind going a few rounds with the traditional conservatives.

The Senate doesn’t like being told by the House how things should be done, and the feelings in the House are mutual.

If that’s not enough for you, you can always watch as legislators duke it out with state elected officials. There’s long been a line in the sand in the Capitol’s Great Hall, which separates the governor’s office and the legislative wing.

This year, fighting words also have been lobbed across the line to and from the attorney general. And no one, it seems, has anything but nastygrams for the state auditor.

Here are a few cases in point.

— Last week, first-year House Majority Leader Mike Lefor of Dickinson said on the House floor that he feels “disrespected” by the number of vetoes issued by Gov. Doug Burgum. Actually, out of nearly 600 bills passed, there were just seven vetoes, and five of them were upheld by legislators. Still, Lefor is in the good company of thousands of citizens who feel disrespected by the Legislature.

— Fargo Rep. Shannon Roers-Jones called out Attorney General Drew Wrigley for injecting politics into a criminal case in Bismarck. Then Wrigley, after a beat-down in his legislative push for a bill calling for mandatory minimum sentencing for certain crimes, proclaimed, “This is war, and this is one battle.” Then Grand Forks Rep. Landon Bahl accused Wrigley of bullying legislators.

— West Fargo Rep. Ben Koppelman chastised his fellow House Republicans for failing to override Burgum’s veto of one of the book ban bills. “That shows that we’ve lost our way as a body,” he said. Sounds more like a sore loser.

This session started with a Williston lawmaker making up a lie about an attack on a transgender student. It progressed to suggestions that librarians are grooming young students to become sexual deviates, that there is a “porndemic” in our libraries, and that parents aren’t capable of making health care decisions or book choices for their families.

Thankfully it is now over, except for the likelihood that several of the bills enacted into law will result in costly court challenges for the state.

Hopefully, the result won’t be the retirement of more good and decent legislators. On the other hand, who could blame them.