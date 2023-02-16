This is an ode to John Fosland.

Except for some time in college and a life-changing year in Vietnam, John spent his entire life in Divide County, the farthest northwestern corner of the state. There he was well-known – famous, actually – as a quintessential community builder.

He didn’t just give more than he got, because to him the only way to “get” was to give. And he got plenty, especially when it came to building young people of character. Boy Scouts, confirmation students, athletes, musicians, troubled youth, gifted scholars … his sphere of influence touched them all.

John was a farmer and a furnace repairman and pretty much always looked the part. There was always a plaid shirt and a vest, some work pants and boots, a fishing cap when it was warm and a stocking cap when it wasn’t.

Most of the time that stocking cap was rolled up so that it sat atop his head without covering his ears, but it was always there – except when he entered public buildings. When he walked into the church, where he volunteered countless hours of his time; or the school, where he volunteered countless hours of his time; or the theater, where he volunteered countless hours of his time, the cap came off.

More notably, if any of those scouts or athletes or musicians or scholars came into one of those places without removing their caps, he would remind them to show appropriate respect and flip their lids off. It was always a friendly reminder, often with jovial and boisterous good will, but there was never any doubt that he meant what he asked, and that compliance was not optional.

Respect.

I remembered this of John on a recent Saturday when the morning paper arrived and prominently featured a picture of a legislator standing behind a podium and providing testimony during an official hearing of a legislative committee.

In the background, inside a state Capitol hearing room, you could clearly see a crowd of a dozen and a half people, seven of whom had clearly never felt the influence of John Fosland. There were farm caps, brim caps with ear flaps and cowboy hats, all perched on top of their owners’ heads.

The Emily Post Institute says removing hats and caps in certain situations is a time-honored sign of respect.

The wearers in the Capitol that day didn’t seem to be intentionally disrespecting the senators and others attending this hearing, but they also were not offering a show of respect.

Likewise, John Fosland knew the young people coming to church or Boy Scout programs or movie theaters weren’t trying to be disrespectful to anyone. That wasn’t his point. Rather he was teaching them to be respectful.

Not being disrespectful is one thing. Being respectful is another. Perhaps realizing that our society has been moving closer and closer to a time when showing respect has continued to become less and less frequent, John understood the subtlety.

These days, no one gives a second thought to hat etiquette. Hats and caps are everywhere, indoors and out, in cafes and restaurants, in schools and houses of government, and even in theaters. Perhaps the last bastion of hat etiquette is church.

For the record, though, Emily Post says hat etiquette is still a thing.

It’s OK to keep the lid on when you’re outdoors, at athletic events (indoors or out), on public transportation, in public buildings such as post offices, airports, and hotel or office lobbies and on elevators.

But if you want to be respectful, Emily Post says, take them off when you’re in someone's home; at a meal table; while being introduced; in a house of worship (unless a hat or head covering is required); inside business offices; in public buildings such as a schools, libraries, courthouses or town halls; in restaurants and coffee shops; at a movie or any indoor performance; when the national anthem is played; and when the flag of the United States passes by, as in a parade.

With a preponderance of half-naked heads and bad hair days, I’m under no illusion that hat etiquette is about to make a comeback.

But I wish respect would.