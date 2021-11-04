Speaking out: Flipping the mindset on nonprofits

We are entering the most thankful and generous time of year between sharing gifts with those we love, traditional year-end giving, Giving Tuesday (Nov. 30), giving trees, meal donations, toy drives, resolutions and more.

Because of this, this is often the time that people think about nonprofits or charities to determine where they want to give and volunteer. It behooves those of us who work in nonprofits to be present and available right now to connect with each person who values our mission. Many wouldn’t make it throughout the rest of the year without this influx of support.

That said, I encourage anyone thinking of giving a gift this year to reconsider how your donation can make a difference.

It’s no secret that when we give, it makes us feel great to know that our donation directly and immediately supports the cause we care about. For example, I love getting the text message my blood donation has been used. I love picking up a giving tree tag and thinking about the child who asked for that specific present, imagining them opening it during the holidays. I get to see this through my job, too, with how donors who adopted a wish react when the wish comes true.

There’s nothing wrong with this. It’s gratifying and motivating.

But not every gift can do this. That’s where the reconsideration needs to start.

It’s a nice thought that every gift or even 90% of gifts create public-facing results. It’s also naive. Public-facing results don’t come from one-time donations, no matter how large or small, or one season’s campaign drive no matter how successful. Results -- especially the really good results that actually solve the issue a nonprofit aims to solve -- come from the culmination of quality research, well-trained team members, effective strategy, the right tools and high expectations. What else might that be called? Overhead.

It can be such a dirty word in the world of nonprofits, but why? I get that something like a database isn’t directly ending poverty, but that good database can drive a small but mighty team of employees to raise two to three times the amount of money they did before. That can end poverty. Or at least put a major dent in it. Without that database, the small but mighty team’s efforts would be stagnant.

Low overhead can make a nonprofit look great at a glance. Tight budgets can even bring out the best in our creativity. And yet, low overhead is a death knell when it prevents us from helping people.

When we buy our iPhones, we know that the machinery in our hand doesn’t cost $1,000 to put together. It costs that much for Apple to have excellent engineers, researchers, designers and creators so what you just bought works well, is an advance from your previous version, is pleasing and gives you what you want.

We give that courtesy to a technology company, yet we don’t for those clothing children or helping people with disabilities. The reality is that for nonprofits to accomplish their mission, they need those internal investments just as much as any for-profit.

We want for-profit companies to operate with empathy, ethics and the greater good in mind. And even when they don’t, we still end up giving them our money. Meanwhile there is a whole industry of nonprofits already operating with these ideals, and we’re critical of their overhead.

Nonprofit guru Dan Pallotta says it like this: “Ever wonder why charities aren’t changing the world the way we had hoped? It’s because that’s not what we asked them to do. We asked them to keep their overhead and salaries low. So guess what they did?”

This isn’t to say, of course, that many nonprofits, including where I proudly work, aren’t making important and meaningful progress. They are! But imagine a world where we’re allowed to unleash and truly drive our missions forward.

People should feel good about their giving. Nonprofits should be held to the highest standards because their missions are of the highest importance. I only ask you to reconsider the interpretation of those standards. Allow nonprofit staff members to have updated computers. Agree that it’s OK if their offices are pleasant. Accept that it might take more staff to accomplish everything involved. Cheer when a someone dedicated to the good of others gets a raise. Be patient with public-facing results because those results can far exceed anything done in a rush.

If you are considering giving financially this season, thank you. If you are willing to reconsider your perception of giving to a nonprofit, thank you even more. We can’t change the world without you.

When not living it up as a wife and mom of three, Amanda Godfread is regional director of Make-A-Wish North Dakota and a co-host of the podcast, "Welcome to Our Box."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0