Speaking out: Flaws don’t have to equal confusion

Culturally, we seem to have an issue with the truth. Telling the truth, hearing the truth, believing the truth. We’re stumbling our way around a pretty important and fundamental aspect of a functioning society.

We could blame it on the internet, on theories taught in school, or on a political faction. Whatever you want, really. Or we could put a mirror in front of our own faces and start asking hard questions about hypocrisy and ethics. With as many ethics classes as I see promoted, it shouldn’t be that hard.

First and foremost, it would be to our advantage to stop putting others (or ideas) on pedestals. We have a habit of crowning some people as superior because of an achievement. They might be a great athlete, a smart inventor, an amazing educator, you name it. Appreciating them for that one thing can be fine, but we have a tendency to take it too far and anoint them superior in all things. This is a mistake because what happens when the rug is pulled out from under us -- as it almost always is? We are reminded of society’s perpetual hypocrisy and lack of ethics on an almost weekly basis. In fact, in the last week, I came across no less than nine major news stories involving these very things.