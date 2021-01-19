Speaking out: First Amendment applies even to Trump

After the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, many were quick to blame President Donald Trump for inciting the violence.
Politicians and pundits might casually toss around the word incitement, but it’s actually a well-defined term in the law. As a legal matter, is Trump actually guilty of inciting the riot? Based on U.S. Supreme Court precedent, the answer is almost certainly no.
The First Amendment generally prohibits the government from restricting or punishing speech. As with all rights, freedom of speech is not absolute. Certain types of speech do not receive First Amendment protection, including libel, obscenity and incitement.
The Supreme Court applies a fairly strict test to determine if speech rises to the level of incitement. The speaker must intend to produce imminent lawless action, and the actual words must be likely to achieve that result. Inflammatory speech that might have a tendency to encourage unlawful acts is not sufficient. The words must specifically advocate for, and immediately result in, unlawful violence.
In his speech just before the mob descended on the Capitol, Trump said, “we’re going to cheer on brave senators and congressmen and women … and we’re probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them, because you’ll never take back our country with weakness.” He then added, “everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.” None of his words specifically encouraged violence.
Other statements by Trump, such as “you have to show strength” and “if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore” are too ambiguous to meet the legal standard for incitement. Politicians from both sides use similar language to fire up a crowd, none of which rises to the level of incitement.
Although Trump’s words did not explicitly urge violence, some of his most rabid supporters might have interpreted them as a call to arms. That doesn’t mean the First Amendment ceases to apply. The reaction of some in the crowd does not transform otherwise protected speech into incitement.
The violence at the Capitol can be viewed as the inevitable result of a monthslong effort to stoke anger and distrust over the 2020 election. But a cultural and political atmosphere that tends toward violence is not the same as incitement under the law. Incitement, by definition, does not occur over time, but in the moment, and does not arise solely from the general political climate. It requires a direct and immediate cause-and-effect relationship between words and action.
To defend Trump’s speech on First Amendment grounds is not to condone the sacking of the Capitol by a horde of neo-Visigoths. Those who broke the law will face the consequences, and rightfully so.
Trump has already faced consequences as well, most notably by being impeached for the second time. Impeachment, however, is a political process that does not rest on a strict legal definition of incitement. Impeachment is more about counting votes than applying legal rules. Proving incitement in a court of law is much more difficult, as it should be. Only in very rare cases should the government be able to prosecute someone based on words alone.
Those on the left who so quickly accused Trump of incitement should recall that the First Amendment often is used to protect progressive speakers against similar charges, from war protesters to civil rights activists.
It’s easy to support free speech when you agree with the speaker. But if you want the First Amendment to protect those with whom you agree, it must also apply to those with whom you vehemently disagree.
Tory Jackson is an attorney and writer. His legal practice involves real estate and business matters, with a particular focus on historic rehabilitation projects. He holds degrees from Bismarck State College, the University of Virginia and Harvard Law School. He lives in Bismarck, where he was born and raised.