Speaking out: First Amendment applies even to Trump

Other statements by Trump, such as “you have to show strength” and “if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore” are too ambiguous to meet the legal standard for incitement. Politicians from both sides use similar language to fire up a crowd, none of which rises to the level of incitement.

Although Trump’s words did not explicitly urge violence, some of his most rabid supporters might have interpreted them as a call to arms. That doesn’t mean the First Amendment ceases to apply. The reaction of some in the crowd does not transform otherwise protected speech into incitement.

The violence at the Capitol can be viewed as the inevitable result of a monthslong effort to stoke anger and distrust over the 2020 election. But a cultural and political atmosphere that tends toward violence is not the same as incitement under the law. Incitement, by definition, does not occur over time, but in the moment, and does not arise solely from the general political climate. It requires a direct and immediate cause-and-effect relationship between words and action.

To defend Trump’s speech on First Amendment grounds is not to condone the sacking of the Capitol by a horde of neo-Visigoths. Those who broke the law will face the consequences, and rightfully so.