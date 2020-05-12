Speaking out: Finding universal truths in first grade

I really don’t want to disappoint any of you. The point of having community columnists is to highlight the people and events in our community. Except I live alone in my apartment and due to the virus-who-shall-not-be-named, I haven’t been interacting much with any nouns. Few people, few places, few things to write about. Unless you count "Star Trek" as a thing. A friend recently suggested I jump into the galactic saga because it offers decades of material, and getting sucked into all the space drama allows me to feel like I’m part of something again.

Thus, I have nothing much to report except the activity of a mama bird trying to build a nest on my mailbox and some rogue Klingons. Until, that is, I discovered my muse, and wouldn’t ya know it, my muse is me! Or rather, my inspiration is my Twitter feed. A great way to test what an audience likes to read is by sending a passing thought out to a bunch of strangers on the internet and then seeing what happens. One of my recent tweets has gotten quite a few “likes.” Not the one about regretting my choice to eat Schlotzky’s right before wearing my mask to make a grocery store run (breath mints and a face mask are as refreshing as ice cubes in a glass of Coke on a hot day), but a quick little tweet I sent after I watched my mom do her job. And who am I to disappoint all 24 of my biggest fans?