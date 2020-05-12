Speaking out: Finding universal truths in first grade

The hardest part of writing is gauging what kind of subject I find interesting, what subject readers find interesting and where those two opinions intersect.
I really don’t want to disappoint any of you. The point of having community columnists is to highlight the people and events in our community. Except I live alone in my apartment and due to the virus-who-shall-not-be-named, I haven’t been interacting much with any nouns. Few people, few places, few things to write about. Unless you count "Star Trek" as a thing. A friend recently suggested I jump into the galactic saga because it offers decades of material, and getting sucked into all the space drama allows me to feel like I’m part of something again.
Thus, I have nothing much to report except the activity of a mama bird trying to build a nest on my mailbox and some rogue Klingons. Until, that is, I discovered my muse, and wouldn’t ya know it, my muse is me! Or rather, my inspiration is my Twitter feed. A great way to test what an audience likes to read is by sending a passing thought out to a bunch of strangers on the internet and then seeing what happens. One of my recent tweets has gotten quite a few “likes.” Not the one about regretting my choice to eat Schlotzky’s right before wearing my mask to make a grocery store run (breath mints and a face mask are as refreshing as ice cubes in a glass of Coke on a hot day), but a quick little tweet I sent after I watched my mom do her job. And who am I to disappoint all 24 of my biggest fans?
My mom is a first grade teacher. She’s retiring this year. She has to clean out her classroom all alone in accordance with the new health safety protocols. That’s a lot of boxes, and since I’ve been cooped up inside for a long time, I went home for a few days to help her organize things. We’re like an old-timey fire brigade with a line of volunteers except instead of buckets of water, we’re passing boxes of puppets and copies of "Clifford the Big Red Dog." On top of this, she’s still teaching. In her career she’s used all kinds of educational tools, from Raffi on vinyl to Google video calls.
Technology is fantastic, but here’s the thing with 6-year-olds: They aren’t great at remembering usernames and passwords. If their microphone isn’t working, the chat box isn’t exactly an option. They know their address and weather vocabulary and some basic math, but technical assistance is still on the horizon. Still, she managed to teach a very engaging virtual lesson on adjectives. She walked them through drawing a picture of a beach scene and describing all the things in their photo. Hot sand. Big umbrella. Smelly sunscreen. At the end of the video call, she had each student hold up their picture and announce “I am an artist.”
I’ve been working freelance for over half a year, and I’ve been writing much longer than that, and I’ve never said that out loud. Nearly every episode of "Star Trek" contains some version of the line, “I am the commanding officer of this ship.” Some careers just seem more suited for proclamations. But not one of her students faltered in saying they were an artist (there was some lag, but that was just a bad internet connection). They all said it and they all believed it.
So when did I lose my belief? I have the experience and the schooling. But I don’t have the confidence of a first grader, which is wild because I know lots of adjectives to describe beach scenery. Maybe in her retirement, Mrs. Schmidt can coach me in accepting myself. I hope she finally gets to read the age-appropriate novels stacked next to the couch. I hope her students and all first-graders going forward will always remember that they truly are creators. And I hope that when I boldly go where I’ve never gone before and I say, “I am an artist,” everyone in the entire galaxy will know that I really do believe it.
Kayla Schmidt is a freelance writer and creative collaborator with The Good Kids. She's a North Dakota boomerang: originally from Minot, she took a detour to study in England before settling in Bismarck.
