Speaking out: Finding the purpose to every job

There is a lot of emphasis on finding your passion through your career these days. Whether it’s a saying like, “If you find something you love, you’ll never work a day in your life” or the concept of “work-life balance,” there is a real push to have an amazing career. It makes me feel badly for young people leaving high school because the pressure to not only succeed at something but to feel called to it and made for it must be immense. I don’t know that I would have been ready to tackle that as a younger adult. I was just worried about figuring out a way to get hired at all, let alone work somewhere that truly fulfilled me.
While I don’t disagree with the concept of loving one’s work, I do think we poorly evaluate jobs that are out there. Not every job changes the world, cures disease or earns you a million dollars a year. But there is value in every job or else it likely wouldn’t exist. I learned a valuable lesson in this from my mom when I was younger. She worked for Northwest Airlines for more than 20 years and once told me that she felt her job was important because she helped people get to business meetings where important decisions were made. She helped people get to weddings to celebrate family milestones. She helped organs get to waiting transplant patients (She seriously once carried eyeballs through the Minneapolis Airport -- in a cooler, of course).
I don’t know whether it’s possible for us all to be passionate about our jobs, the day-in, day-out, nitty-gritty of our jobs. But I do believe it’s possible for us to be passionate about the value that job provides.
Talking recently to a former colleague of mine who is a CPA, I was reminded how much she helped me grow as a young leader. She broke down numbers and financial concepts in a way that empowered me, rather than intimidated me. She took what could have been a dry, number-crunching role and made it relevant for people who had never realized how valuable the information could be.
For me, personally, I’ve done basically a series of the same actions over the last 20 years. I write, I plan, I talk, I budget, I create, I listen. That sums it up in a lot of ways, and it’s not extremely hard or extremely unique or extremely glamorous. If I am hoping to get my value from that, I will be waiting, unfulfilled, for a long time.
Instead, like my mom and my former colleague, I’ve chosen to get my value in what my work helps accomplish on the whole. For example, the end of July, Make-A-Wish North Dakota granted our 1,000th wish-come-true to a 6-year-old girl, Cali, here in Bismarck. She wished to be a queen for the day, so she had a magical experience that included a makeover, a ballgown, limo rides with a police escort, a photo shoot, lunch and an ice cream party. She smiled all day long and even said, “Is this really happening? This is the best day of my life.”
Helping plan the logistics of this day doesn’t give meaning to my career. Writing the press release for media to know about the wish doesn’t make me feel more accomplished. Giving Cali her wish-come-true, seeing the smile on her face, and knowing this day made her feel special is what gives my career meaning. Knowing that Make-A-Wish North Dakota has now done that for 1,000 kids in our state is what makes me feel accomplished.
There is a purpose to every job, a need that has been identified. Whether we are behind the scenes, on the front lines, making big decisions or executing what we’ve been asked to, we’re all needed. Let us find the value in fulfilling that and take pride in it. Perhaps it’s a humbler way to approach our careers, but I dare say it will be more satisfying.
When not living it up as a wife and mom of three, Amanda Godfread is regional director of Make-A-Wish North Dakota and a co-host of the podcast, "Welcome to Our Box."