Speaking out: Family photos remind of journalism’s importance

Look at the walls in the small spare-bedroom-turned-office in our house and you’ll see something of a shrine to Grandpa Cal Andrist.

How fortunate for me that there was good photography back in the 1920s and beyond.

One favorite photo shows Grandpa Cal setting type in the print shop at the Noonan Miner circa 1915. Next to it, a photo from the early 1920s shows Grandpa watching over his partner at the Divide County Journal in Crosby, Nansen Henderson, who is running a mechanical typsetting machine called an Intertype, a cousin of the more famous Linotype.

In another photo, someone with really good eyes and a magnifying glass can see “1927” on a calendar hanging on a wall behind the Intertype machine, now being operated by an employee under the watchful eyes of Grandpa and Jim Henderson. Jim spent more than 40 years at the Journal, first working for Grandpa and then for John, my dad.

As a kid, my Saturday morning chore was to sweep Jim’s King Edward cigar butts, along with various other residue from a week’s worth of typesetting and printing, from the concrete floor of the print shop. Some of the same equipment still stands on the same concrete in the back of today’s Journal office.

Beneath the photo of grandpa and Jim is a framed copy of letterhead from the Noonan Miner promoting “A Live Weekly Newspaper Published In a Live Town” and offers a mailing address of, simply, Noonan, N.D.

Among my favorites are a snapshot of me, at about age 6, standing next to Grandpa looking out over the waters of Boundary Dam near Estevan, Saskatchewan, and a portrait of Cal taken around 1973 while he was a guest presenter at the University of North Dakota.

There’s also a panoramic view of Co. C. 2nd No. Dak. Infantry, featuring grandpa and about 100 other Divide County men, in dress uniform, just before shipping out for service in World War I, and the portrait that hung in the Crosby American Legion club starting in 1931, when he was commander of the post.

These photos are daily reminders of why, some 14 months into retirement and 47 years after Grandpa wrote his last obit, I am still drawn to working on behalf of newspapers.

It’s no secret that newspapers are in a second wave of decline.

The first wave came during Grandpa’s time, when every town had its own newspaper, providing a glue that held communities together by keeping residents apprised of comings and goings, local issues and activities, and critical information about commerce.

In those years there were at least six newspapers in Divide County, one of the state’s most rural and least populated. There were several others in neighboring counties. Cal was just 16 when he got his first newspaper job, a winter tide-me-over engagement at the Kermit News. Eventually, his boss there sent him to Larson to open the Larson Leader, but called him and the printing equipment back to Kermit just a year later after a fire destroyed the News office and its contents.

He then spent a number of years at the Noonan Miner and Ambrose Newsman before partnering with Nansen Henderson to purchase the Divide County Journal in Crosby. For years the Journal and the Divide County Farmers Press, the Nonpartisan League paper in Crosby, were fierce competitors. Cal won the battle, purchasing the remnants of the Farmers Press after it closed in 1946.

Beginning in the 1950s, my dad presided over the family business during the golden age of North Dakota newspapers, and I got in on the tail end of it before the newfangled digital age ushered in the second wave of newspaper decline, which continues today.

Similar to Mark Twain, though, the reports of the industry’s death have been greatly exaggerated.

Certainly it’s more difficult these days to make a living running newspapers. Digital platforms from Google to Facebook to Amazon have siphoned off huge portions of the revenue that once supported newspapers, but they have not replaced what newspapers do -- journalism.

To the contrary, digital platforms have made journalism all the more important to communities and societies, because so much information you find online does not conform to journalistic principles. In fact, much of it involves misinformation, and worse, disinformation.

As a result, too many of us are tempted to rely on special interest platforms that reinforce what we already believe.

Agree or disagree with the commentary found on newspaper opinion pages, but also understand that their bread and butter remains the news, where we find out about a neighbor recovering from a transplant, who won the big game and what’s happening with our local taxes.

A group of citizens from media, banking, business and higher education has recently formed the nonprofit North Dakota News Cooperative aimed at ensuring that the journalism long found in newspapers competes with online echo chambers, just as The Divide County Journal competed with the Divide County Farmers Press.

I’m confident Grandpa Cal would approve.

Steve Andrist, Bismarck, is co-chair of the North Dakota News Cooperative and former executive director of the North Dakota Newspaper Association.

