Speaking out: Experience shows vaccine is better option

Sons and daughters of farmers and ranchers often grow up to be farmers or ranchers.

Likewise, sons and daughters of journalists. And attorneys. And medical professionals.

In many ways, not just vocationally but also culturally and socially, most of us are products of our experiences, and as we add to our life experiences we change and grow.

Just ask Keith Kempenich.

A 61-year-old rancher from the Bowman area in southwestern North Dakota and a state legislator for 28 years, Kempenich has been known to be somewhat set in his ways. Some might even say he’s a bit stubborn. As the Legislature convened last January mid-pandemic, he was among those who didn’t take the coronavirus seriously, keeping his face uncovered whenever possible, declining to stop by the coronavirus test location at the Capitol and skipping the vaccine once it was available.

Then he got sick. Really sick, missing the last three days of the legislative session while doctors treated his COVID-19 at a Bismarck hospital.

Now he’s a changed man, encouraging others to get vaccinated before they get sick, or worse, pass the virus on to others.

Near-death experiences will do that to you.