Speaking out: Examining beliefs

Early thinkers didn’t have it easy, but they were famous and still are.
Socrates said “the unexamined life is not worth living.” He said it during his trial for impiety and corrupting youth, for which he was sentenced to death. There are lots of folks today practicing their own forms of piety and they too think examining belief systems is frightfully wrong. I understand belief systems can be used for economic advantage. I spent a summer selling Bibles. I sold a lot of Bibles by making people feel guilty for not reading it more and not getting their children to read it. I had the product for the whole family for $29.95.
I still read the Bible, most Fridays with a group that previously met at 6:30 a.m., but as our members aged and retired, we now meet at 8:30 a.m. in person or by Zoom (you are welcome to join). Our group has wonderful theological diversity and I feel fortunate to be a part of it. Recently, expressing an opinion resulted in a colleague calling me a heretic. He was smiling when he said it, and I took it as a compliment. Can you imagine? I didn’t believe it was God who killed the Egyptian children so that Pharaoh would let the Hebrew slaves go free. As I examined my own beliefs, I realized I liked the New Testament God, (loving) and didn’t like the Old Testament God who was mean. I chose to believe in the new God.
I have also examined my political beliefs. I once thought Ayn Rand had it right -- “the concept of man as a heroic being, with his own happiness as the moral purpose of his life, with productive achievement as his noblest activity and reason as his only absolute.” However, that clashed with the teachings of Jesus about loving your neighbor as yourself. I still think my own happiness matters, but I understand the FFA creed “I believe in being happy myself and playing square with those whose happiness depends upon me.” I am not likely to be happy when those around me are miserable.
Michelle Obama’s book “Becoming” contains a quote from Michelle’s mother, Marian Robinson. Michelle was confiding to her mother that even though she had a great job, she was unhappy and feeling unfulfilled. Marian said “If you’re asking me, I say make the money first and worry about your happiness later.” Many people believe happiness is overrated. In my own quest for happiness, I often find it as a byproduct of something else -- the success of someone else.
I thought about why I wanted to write opinions. I hope for several outcomes. I hope that evangelical Christians will throw off the hatred and bigotry that has trapped them into believing they are under attack by liberals and secular humanists. I hope they will regain the compassion and faith in a loving God I knew as a child growing up in church.
I hope North Dakota residents will repent of their racism and welcome kinship with the people who were here first. I hope North Dakota residents will return to the hard work and the honesty for which they once were famous. I hope the people of North Dakota will examine their own values and once again elect men and women like Art and Grace Link. People with the vision of a tranquil and harmonious North Dakota when the landscape is quiet again. I have found examining life is worth doing, and the examined life is worth living. I hope you will also.
Bill Patrie has been recognized for his work as a cooperative developer by the National Farmers Union, the Association of Cooperative Educators and the National Cooperative Business Association.