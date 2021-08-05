Speaking out: Examining beliefs

Early thinkers didn’t have it easy, but they were famous and still are.

Socrates said “the unexamined life is not worth living.” He said it during his trial for impiety and corrupting youth, for which he was sentenced to death. There are lots of folks today practicing their own forms of piety and they too think examining belief systems is frightfully wrong. I understand belief systems can be used for economic advantage. I spent a summer selling Bibles. I sold a lot of Bibles by making people feel guilty for not reading it more and not getting their children to read it. I had the product for the whole family for $29.95.

I still read the Bible, most Fridays with a group that previously met at 6:30 a.m., but as our members aged and retired, we now meet at 8:30 a.m. in person or by Zoom (you are welcome to join). Our group has wonderful theological diversity and I feel fortunate to be a part of it. Recently, expressing an opinion resulted in a colleague calling me a heretic. He was smiling when he said it, and I took it as a compliment. Can you imagine? I didn’t believe it was God who killed the Egyptian children so that Pharaoh would let the Hebrew slaves go free. As I examined my own beliefs, I realized I liked the New Testament God, (loving) and didn’t like the Old Testament God who was mean. I chose to believe in the new God.