Speaking out: Evidence shows Congress is broken; can it be fixed?

From time to time, the broken nature of the United States Congress becomes unmistakably evident.

This time, the evidence is in the inability of Congress to understand and act on the knowledge that expanded unemployment benefits for vast numbers of Americans who are out of work because of the coronavirus pandemic would expire July 31.

Enacted in late March, the $600 “bonus” unemployment compensation program was arguably the most popular and the most important federal program attempting to keep the economy moving forward, however slowly, during the pandemic.

Pretty much everyone on either side of the aisle eventually came to believe that it should be continued past July 31, though opinions on the amount of the benefit vary greatly.

Congress had four months, from late March to the end of July, to hammer out a plan for what to do next, but the hammers have remained mostly silent aside from incessant chest pounding.

As everyone now knows, they couldn’t make the deadline, so President Donald Trump stepped in to take unilateral action while tantrumming members of Congress refused to play in the same sandbox.

That’s not how it’s supposed to work.