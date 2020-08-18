Speaking out: Evidence shows Congress is broken; can it be fixed?

From time to time, the broken nature of the United States Congress becomes unmistakably evident.
This time, the evidence is in the inability of Congress to understand and act on the knowledge that expanded unemployment benefits for vast numbers of Americans who are out of work because of the coronavirus pandemic would expire July 31.
Enacted in late March, the $600 “bonus” unemployment compensation program was arguably the most popular and the most important federal program attempting to keep the economy moving forward, however slowly, during the pandemic.
Pretty much everyone on either side of the aisle eventually came to believe that it should be continued past July 31, though opinions on the amount of the benefit vary greatly.
Congress had four months, from late March to the end of July, to hammer out a plan for what to do next, but the hammers have remained mostly silent aside from incessant chest pounding.
As everyone now knows, they couldn’t make the deadline, so President Donald Trump stepped in to take unilateral action while tantrumming members of Congress refused to play in the same sandbox.
That’s not how it’s supposed to work.
It’s not the president’s job to play king or dictator and make unilateral decisions. He shouldn’t even be allowed to do so, and who knows if his executive orders will ever take effect anyway.
The key point -- he acted because Congress didn’t. It’s Congress’ job to make the laws, and Congress failed.
That’s become a regrettably common occurrence in the U.S. Capitol.
How many times, for example, have we relied on continuing resolutions to keep the government funded and operating simply because Congress was unable to pass a budget, knowing for months in advance that the budget deadline would eventually draw nigh?
Postal reform is another example.
Congress has known for years -- decades, actually -- that the Postal Service was hemorrhaging cash and heading down a fast track to insolvency.
While knowing it to be a critically essential service to the American people, Congress has transitioned from one session to another to another without deciding on a postal fix. Time after time, postal reform bills have been introduced without coming even close to full consideration and passage.
Now it’s further mucked up in politics as the executive branch tries to pick up the ball that the legislative branch has dropped. All indications are that Congress, not to mention the American people, will not at all like what’s left of a sinking Postal ship that should have been righted years ago.
Is there an answer?
Undoubtedly, most Americans feel powerless to fix a system as broken as ours. That powerlessness leads either to full and complete apathy or to total polarization.
Consider, though, if Congress had to take a page from North Dakota’s playbook.
In Congress, the leaders have all the power, deciding when or even if an idea gets a fair hearing.
In North Dakota, every legislator’s idea gets both a hearing and a vote.
You can already hear the bellowing coming from the congressional office buildings.
“That might work in a hick state like North Dakota,” you can hear them scoffing, “but the Congress and the federal government are too big and too complex for it to work in Washington.”
Horse hockey.
Certainly it would take epic change, made by people fully resistant to making it. Perhaps it’s not even the best option for making Congress do as the founders designed.
But it certainly would be no worse than what we’ve got.
Steve Andrist, Bismarck, is executive director of the North Dakota Newspaper Association.
