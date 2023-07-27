While I was in graduate school at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana, I lived and worked at the Police Athletic League. I coached a basketball team that played other PAL Clubs, Boys and Girls Clubs, and Catholic Youth Organizations (CYO). Our team traveled to games in Rollin’ Ruby, a converted school bus painted blue. I drove that bus. I recruited kids to practice with us in junior high school gyms.

I taught the team the Johnny Wooden zone press. This was Indiana, the home of Bobby Knight and the pressing man to man defense. The players were kids ineligible to play in high school because of grades or discipline problems, or former high school players who could not make a college team. They did not like the idea of a zone press.

We practiced the zone press and in one game when we were behind and about to get beat, I called time out and asked the team to try the zone press. I diagramed it on my clipboard. It worked as we doubled teamed the dribbler and forced the pass which our team intercepted and scored. Our defense became our offense and the kids warmed to it because it worked.

I am white and most of the kids in the PAL club were Black. Most of the kids were from low-income families. A trapping zone press on defense worked for those kids because they learned to think together rather than individually. They learned that teamwork helps win which in turn, advances individual status.

That is what affirmative action should be. A winning strategy, not a strategy that advances one group over another. At the PAL club we had a small banner on the wall that said, “You don’t help blacks by hating whites.” At the Muncie Southside High School, Black students had held the white high school principal hostage in his own office by knife point. Race relations in 1972 were often violent.

I understand the intent of giving preference to minority groups to help them gain equal opportunity with whites. Racism is not always overcome by making it illegal. Discrimination has often been exploited for political gain — most famously by George Wallace, but many others including Richard Nixon and Donald Trump. Other white presidents, both Republican and Democrats, have argued for taking some kind of action to overcome years of discrimination. Eisenhower sent federal troops to support the Supreme Court’s decision in Brown v. Board of Education, and Johnson advocated and signed the voting rights act of 1965.

It is ironic that the Supreme Court struck down affirmative action as unconstitutional under the Fourteenth Amendment’s equal protection clause because prior to the Civil War, the Supreme Court held owning Black people as slaves, constitutional.

Donald Trump’s appointees to the court apparently have a roll back agenda on several issues on civil rights. I do not know if race-based affirmative action is a good idea, but I do believe we need policy to advance the equality of opportunity for groups our American society has oppressed for years. I think that policy should be nonpartisan, and it should effectively advance the idea that regardless of your race, citizenship, gender, sexual identity, belief system or income level, you have a right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. It is for these reasons we have a federal government. Creating honest opportunity for all Americans is not simply a legal question, it requires commitment to team play.

Creating a winning strategy for a beautifully diverse America requires willing players and good coaches. Want to play or coach?