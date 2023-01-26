Speaking out: Emily Eckroth must be recalled from the Bismarck Public School Board

As you likely heard by now, a petition is circulating to recall Emily Eckroth from the Bismarck Public School Board. The petition comes after an outcry for Eckroth to resign and a censure from the board after video showed Eckroth’s behavior during a traffic stop involving her husband.

To summarize, Eckroth’s behavior is blatantly disrespectful to law enforcement and to our community. At around 21:05 of the video, Eckroth appears to say to the officer, “God, I hate (expletive) North Dakota. I hate it here. . . . I’m so disgusted with this (expletive) state and your city.” At around 25:15, she appears to tell the officer “you’re so (expletive) stupid.” There are other parts of the video where Eckroth can be heard calling the officers stupid and/or idiots. On top of that, Eckroth urinated in the squad car while she was detained, something that seemed amusing to her based on the tone of her voice.

Watch the video and decide for yourself if Eckroth is someone who should be on the Bismarck Public School Board — a board with a code of conduct stating members “will conduct themselves lawfully with the integrity and high ethical standards in order to model the behaviors expected of staff and students and to build public confidence and credibility.”

I’ve seen commentary on both sides of this situation. On one hand, people are outraged that a member of the school board would act in the way Eckroth did and make statements about hating this city and state. On the other hand, people are saying “everyone makes mistakes” and referencing other public officials who have remained in office after being arrested.

On a base level, I understand the importance of grace and giving apologetic people chances to redeem themselves. We are all human and inevitably make mistakes. Certainly, Eckroth can be forgiven by those in her personal life. However, we would not know of this incident if Eckroth were a private citizen living in this community; we only know of this incident because Eckroth is an elected official.

Holding public office comes with a higher standard of conduct. When that standard is jeopardized, the public deserves to know so they can take action. It’s the essence of democracy.

Eckroth is not the first public official whose behavior has called into question the ability to hold her position, and I doubt she will be the last. In situations like this, we must balance the room for human error with the integrity of public office. In this case, I believe the scales weigh in favor of holding Eckroth accountable.

The Recall Sponsoring Committee has until mid-April to collect enough signatures to bring Eckroth’s seat before voters. To sign the petition, check the Recall Emily Eckroth from the Bismarck School Board Facebook page for updates on locations and times the petition will be circulated. If you can’t make it to those events, contact me on social media and I’ll gladly coordinate gathering your signature.