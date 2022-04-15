Speaking out: Embrace the miracle of Good Friday

Easter is this week and my favorite church service of the year has always been Good Friday. That might seem a little dark compared to other choices like, oh, I don’t know, absolutely any other service, but the magnitude of its meaning stood out to me throughout my life. The lack of “hoopla” around it did too.

Both the Christian church and the secular world make such a big deal out of Christmas. There are decorations, children’s programs, special choir concerts, shopping until you just can’t shop any longer, office parties, cookie exchanges, light displays, books, TV specials (for goodness’ sake, you know the Hallmark Christmas movies make up for every other hour of programming it runs all year long), and so much more.

Easter doesn’t bring all those extras. Secularly, I certainly get it. Many non-Christians believe Jesus was a real person -- even a good and influential person -- who was born, so celebrating his birth and, more broadly, sharing goodwill with others, seems OK. If you don’t believe he’s your savior and rose from the dead, though, it’s got to be hard to get into the spirit of Easter.

Yet I don’t get why Easter isn’t celebrated more fully in the church. Sure, there are lilies galore and beautiful music and packed pews and egg hunts. But that’s where it ends in many cases. Isn’t that strange? We don’t have a worldwide Christian community because Jesus was born. We have a worldwide Christian community because he died for our sins and rose from the dead. Shouldn’t it be a really, really big deal?

Sometimes I wonder if it’s because of the weight of it all. Good Friday -- the day Jesus was killed -- was brutal for him, without question. But if we push a little further in our examination of it, we are quickly faced with two realities: First, he died because of us. He died because we are sinners. And I think a lot of us, regardless of our faith beliefs, like to think of ourselves as good people. I know I do. I’m not contributing to the fall of man, are you kidding me?

The second thing is that if we’re really and truly honest with ourselves, more of us are like Peter than like Mary. Peter was the disciple who lied about his connection to Jesus during the crucifixion, saying he didn’t know Jesus in order to save himself. He lied three different times, in fact. Mary on the other hand stood by Jesus and not only watched him die but washed his body afterward to put it in the tomb. That’s a good friend. It’s crushing to consider that even with all Christians know on the back end, we are often more like Peter than Mary. Peter at least had the defense of not knowing Jesus was going to rise from the dead. If I claim to be a Christian knowing that he did rise from the dead, and I STILL don’t fully embrace him … what does that say about who I am? It’s hard to make decorations for that.

In my mind, wrestling with that is what it’s all about. Being a Christian is more than loving the idea of Jesus, more than trying to be a good person, and certainly more than going to church. It’s about facing our limitations, accepting that we aren’t enough without God, and helping each other along that journey. It’s about embracing what happened on that Friday, darkness and all, and the life-changing miracle that followed. Now that is worth celebration. Happy Easter.

When not living it up as a wife and mom of three, Amanda Godfread is regional director of Make-A-Wish North Dakota and a co-host of the podcast, "Welcome to Our Box."

